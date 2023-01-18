'When Elections Come, BJP Attacks Indian Army': Another RJD Minister's Remark Stokes Row

In a back-to-back attack on central leadership, another minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has stoked controversy within a month. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Minister of Co-operative and MLA Surendra Prasad Yadav stated that BJP sets up an attack on the Indian Army before elections so they can win. Responding to Union Home Minister's BJP returning to power in 2024 remarks, the Yadav claimed the saffron party will be wiped out.

This comes within a month of Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar and RJD chief Jagada Nand Singh's controversial statements on 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Ram Mandir' respectively.

"I accept the challenge of BJP and the saffron party will be surely wiped out in 2024. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country", said RJD minister Surendra Prasad Yadav.

BJP slams RJD min for questioning Indian Army's integrity

Hitting out at the RJD minister's remark, BJP national Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Yadav for dragging Indian Army and doubting their integrity for political gains. He said, "After Jagdanand Singh said Ramjanambhoomi is 'Nafrat Ki Zameen' and Chandrashekhar said that Ramcharitmanas is 'Nafrat Ki Granth', now another controversial remark has been made by yet another RJD minister Surendra Prasad Yadav who has said that BJP plans an attack on the Indian Army and this time it will attack some country. This showcases the mindset of the RJD who wants to do Rajneeti over Rashtraneeti. In the haste of opposing one person or a political party, they go to the extent of opposing the country, Hindus, and armed forces".

Shehzad Poonawalla added, "This is the same RJD that called the Pulwama attack staged, gave a clean chit to Pakistan, called the surgical strike an act striking the morale of the Armed forces, and made derogatory remarks. This is not a Sahyog but a prayog and today all the limits have been crossed by dragging in the Armed forces. They are trying to politicise national security and the work of the Army and raising questions about their valour. It is one thing to question the BJP government but why question Indian Army's integrity? This is only being done to strike the morale of the forces. Also, this is nothing new as RJD sees innocent people in PFI but doubts the integrity of the armed forces".

RJD leaders spark row

On January 7, Bihar RJD chief Jagada Nand Singh labelled Ram Janmbhoomi “Nafrat Ki Zameen” (land of hatred) and said Lord Ram will now remain confined within the “chaar diwari” of the temple. "Lord Ram who resides in every element will be confined within the boundary of four walls. The Ram Mandir is being constructed on Nafrat Ki Zameen (land of hatred). Now, the Ram sitting in this temple will belong only to the troublemakers. The Lord of Ayodhya that belonged to the poor, the people living in huts, of Tulsi, will no longer be residing in India but there will be only one imprisoned within the structure of stones".

Just a week later on January 11, while addressing an event at Nalanda Open University in Patna, Chandrashekhar said, "Why was Manusmriti burnt, because many cases of abuse were given in it against a large section. Why was Ramcharitmanas resisted and which part was resisted? Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk." He added that Manusmriti and Ramcharitmanas are books that spread hatred in society as it prevents Dalits-backwards and women in society from getting an education.