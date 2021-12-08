When General Bipin Rawat Asserted The Singular Meaning Of 'War' For The Indian Army

In a tragic helicopter crash that took place in the Coonoor area of Tamil Nadu, 13 persons including India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat lost their lives on Wednesday. While 11 were declared dead at the site of the crash, Gen Rawat was among the three found injured, and rushed to Military Hospital in Wellington. General Bipin Rawat was treated there until he succumbed to his injuries along with one other.

As the Nation mourns the loss of India's first Chief of Defence Staff, Republic takes a look back at the hour when General Bipin Rawat, then COAS, had emphasised the true meaning of the word 'jung' (war) for the Indian Army officers at the Republic Summit 2019. On that day on November 26, 2019, a little over 2 years before his untimely death and a month before he took over as CDS, General Bipin Rawat had said, "Jung ka ek hi usul hai, vo hai jeet." ('War has just one rule - that is victory').

Assuring that the Indian Army will achieve it at all cost, CDS General Bipin Rawat had said, "In its widest sense, the Indian Army is not merely a combat unit or an instrument of national power; it is a valued institution of the Indian state. Accordingly, our ecosystem is one of profound importance characterised by attributes that I have spoken about. Customs and traditions refine strategic outlook and yearning for modernity is also a desire to lead the change. All rooted in a distinctive Indian tone and tenor."

Speaking of the ethos of the Indian Army, General Bipin Rawat had said, "It is an amalgamation of various attitude – those of simplicity and pragmatism, of an outstanding example of leadership, raw courage, resilience institutional grit and all-round excellence."

He added, "When applied in concert, our ethos provides us with the elixir to get through the grind of daily existence and also the energy to toil in pursuit with lofted dreams and higher objectives." Rawat also said that ethos is not a piece of coded legislation, but it offers the Army moral compass to guide the soldiers when confronted with difficult choices.

CDS General Bipin Rawat's incredible career

Born in Uttarakhand into an Army family, Bipin Rawat schooled in Dehradun and Shimla, before joining the NDA in Khadakwasla. He was awarded the Sword of Honour at the Indian Military Acadamy in Dehradun.

General Rawat had been commissioned into the same unit as his father, the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles, on 16th December 1978. He was subsequently promoted to the rank of Colonel of the battalion, and then, as Brigadier, he commanded the 5 Sector of Rashtriya Rifles. He was then further promoted to Major General and Lieutenant General, at which point he took over the Southern Army in Pune. He was then promoted to Army Commander grade, becoming GOC-in-C Southern Command, and then Vice Chief of Army Staff in 2016.

In December 2016, he assumed the role of India's Chief of Army Staff, after the retirement of General Dalbir Singh Suhag. On Jan 1, 2020, he assumed charge as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), and in that position, became the focal point of the three armed forces, working to synergise, reform and modernise India's defence preparedness.

CDS General Rawat and his wife among 13 dead in chopper crash

IAF earlier on Wednesday made an announcement that an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with an accident near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. Hours later, after it had come to light that 13 of the 14 on-board had died, the IAF confirmed that the CDS was among those who had perished. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident," it stated.

"Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington," it added.

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

14 people were involved in the crash including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. Others who were on board included Defence Assistant to CDS Brigadier LS Lidder, SO to CDS Lt. Col. Harjinder Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek Kumar, Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Havaldar Satpal.

As per sources, 14 people left Delhi at 9 AM and reached Sulur at 11:35. At 11.45, the CDS and his entourage boarded the helicopter for Wellington, which crashed minutes before the landing at 12:20 PM.