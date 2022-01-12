Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared one of the happiest moments of his life while inaugurating 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu and the new campus of Central Institute of Classical Tamil in Chennai. The Prime Minister revealed that it was when he got a chance to speak a few words in the world's oldest language, Tamil, at the United Nations in 2019 in the United States. Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Dr. L Murugan, Dr. Bharati Pawar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin were also present on the occasion.

Tamil - World's oldest language

Notably, on several occasions in the past, PM Modi expressed regret for not learning the 'world's oldest language', Tamil, as he was always fascinated by the richness of the language and culture. The Prime Minister further stated that his Government also had the honour of setting up 'Subramania Bharati Chair' on Tamil Studies at Banaras Hindu University. ''Located in my Parliamentary constituency, it will drive greater curiosity about Tamil.''

PM Narendra Modi also commented on the emphasis of the promotion of Indian languages and Indian Knowledge Systems in the National Education Policy 2020. The Prime Minister said that Tamil can now be studied as a classical language in school education at the secondary level or middle level. Tamil is one of the languages in the Bhasha-Sangam where school students get familiar with 100 sentences in various Indian languages in audio videos. Under the Bharatavani project, the largest e-content of Tamil has been digitised. PM Modi asserted that his government is encouraging education in mother tongue and local languages at schools. The Centre has also started making technical courses like Engineering available to students in Indian languages.

PM Modi on 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'

"Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' seeks to enhance the spirit of unity in diversity and bring our people closer. When a young child in Haridwar sees a Thiruvalluvar statue and finds out about his greatness, a seed of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' is laid in a young mind," he emphasised. PM Modi concluded by asking everyone to take all the precautions and maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

PM Modi Inaugurates Central Institute of Classical Tamil

PM Modi on Wednesday inaugurated a new campus of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) in Chennai and 11 new medical colleges via video conferencing. Earlier, CICT was operational in a rented building and now after its inauguration, it will be operated from a new campus. The Institute aims to promote classical languages and protect Indian heritage. The establishment of a new campus of CICT promotes PM Modi's vision to protect and preserve Indian heritage and encourage classical languages. The cost of the new campus is Rs 24 crore and it has been fully funded by the Union Government.

The new campus is equipped with a library, an e-library, seminar halls, and a multimedia hall. The institute library has a collection of over 45,000 ancient Tamil books. The institute also holds seminars and training programs, granting fellowships and other activities. The institutes also translate and publish "Thirukkural’ in various Indian as well as 100 foreign languages.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI)