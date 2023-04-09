When PM Modi Stood Up For Women In His Younger Days: Assam CM Shares Story On Twitter

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared a heartwarming story of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, when the PM had the courage to stand up against unjust treatment to an elderly woman in Gujarat during his younger days.

Sarma shared a video on his Twitter handle, which replicated the story of PM Modi's younger days and wrote, "What a heart-warming instance from Adarniya (Respectable) Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's ji journey."

In the video, a member of Gujarat's Rashtra Sevika Samiti (RSS), Nita Sevak recalled the incident, which took place in Gujarat, while travelling in a bus. Sevak said that it was during the time, when she used to visit various places in the state as a worker of RSS.

PM Modi stood up for elderly woman against unruly behaviour of bus conductor

Once, Nita was travelling along with PM Modi and others in a bus, in which an elderly woman was also on board.

Sevak said, "When the bus conductor asked the elderly woman for a ticket, she asked the conductor to give her a ticket to a place, where the bus was not going to. When the bus conductor informed the woman, she at once requested the bus conductor to stop the bus, so that she could deboard the bus. But, the conductor behaving unjustly towards the woman refused to stop the bus before the final destination."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was watching all this from his seat, suddenly stood up and went to the bus conductor and slammed him for his unruly behaviour with the senior citizen. The PM said that this is not good behaviour to a senior citizen like her. He should feel sorry for his behaviour and help her. Later, after getting verbally lashed by PM Modi, the conductor stopped the bus and the elderly woman got off the bus," said an RSS worker.

She even added that after the senior citizen got off from the bus, PM Modi called the conductor and very friendly and calmly suggested to him that he should behave decently with senior citizens and women, and whenever needed he should help them instead of creating problems for them.

According to Nita, the PM had said, "Did you learn something from this incident? Be gentle when behaving with elderly people and women. Don't do this ever again."

This story is being shared on social media widely, where people are saying that PM Modi’s courage to denounce injustice and stand up for the people, was in him always. The story is so inspiring how the PM in his younger days, stood out against unjust treatment to an elderly woman.