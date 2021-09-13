'When Sunday Behaves Like Monday': Smriti Irani Shares Her Experience On Instagram

Union Minister Smriti Irani is one of the politicians who is quite active on social media and often takes to Instagram to share posts and stories. Her posts range from motivational to humorous, and she also occasionally posts selfies with helpful messages. This time, Irani took to Instagram to share her photos showcasing how it feels when "Sunday behaves like Monday." "When your Sunday behaves like a Monday .. #how it started, how it went .. how it’s going now #exhausted #photodump #workaholic [sic]," she wrote while sharing her three pictures.

The actor-turned-politician's post not only gets a lot of political traction but also garners a lot of personal applause. The post has gathered more than 87,000 likes since being shared on Sunday, September 12 and counting. It has also gotten a number of commenting on the pictures.

Reacting to the post, one of the users wrote, "Gosh, you are an INSPIRATION! God bless you, Smriti! [sic]." "Just one picture every month and the whole month waiting for you pic love bohot sara [sic]," another user wrote. "Bravo ...mam you're looking like A don , a strong politician and a mother figure for everyone [sic]," expressed a third. "Wonderful Sunday and very head work woman and Good mother and great actor and Good wife...smritiiraniofficial [sic]," read a comment. Meanwhile, many users shared emoticons to show their reactions.

More about Smriti Irani

It should be noted that last month, Irani had shared a photo collage urging everyone to use masks and get vaccinated. She used her 'Monday Mantra' post to remind her Instagram followers about the importance of being vaccinated and wearing a mask amid the threat of a third wave of coronavirus. She had shared a three-picture collage, showing off her stud earrings in one photo and her nose pin in the other, whereas, in the third photo she was seen is wearing a mask. Notably, Irani is a Member of Parliament for Amethi in the Lok Sabha and a major figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party. She has been holding the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development since May 2019.

Image: @smritiiraniofficial/Instagram