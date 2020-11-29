When Then President S Radhakrishnan Was Given 'royal' Welcome By The Queen In London

One can recall memories of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or former President Pratibha Patil visiting Queen Elizabeth II in recent years. While the meetings and the pleasant exchange had made headlines then, the hospitality was similar close to six decades ago, when then President S Radhakrishnan had visited the Buckingham Palace. A rare video of the meeting from 1963 recently surfaced online that showcased the respect accorded to the leader.

When former President of India visited the Queen

Dressed in a black safari suit, former President S Radhakrishnan was seen arriving in a train from Gatwick Airport, escorted by Princess Royal. In the video, one can see the Queen walking right up to the leader upon his arrival to greet him with a handshake.

Even Princess Margaret and Princess Marina can be seen welcoming him. The British High Commissioner in India was among the other names present at the grand event.

The President was seen greetings people of Indian origin, before the band played the Indian National Anthem. The Queen then escorted him to the Buckhingham Palace in a carriage, as people of Indian origin cheered the journey.

A guard of honour as the leaders entered the courtyard of the Buckingham Palace was among the other highlights of the journey.

The President had stayed for two days on his visit to United Kingdom at the Buckingham Palace.

S Radhakrishnan

S Radhakrishnan was the second President of India and served from 1962-67. He had been knighted in 1931 and also honoured with the Bharat Ratna.

Known for his work as a professor in India and England, his birthday on September 5 is celebrated as Teachers Day since 1962. He passed away in 1975.

