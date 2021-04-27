When Will COVID Wave Peak? Will There Be A Third? Herd Immunity On Cards? IIT Prof Answers

IIT Kanpur professor Dr Manindra Agrawal on Tuesday said that the peak of daily new infections in the ongoing COVID-19 wave 2 could be seen in the first week of May and the peak of active infections will be seen about 10 days later. While speaking exclusively to Republic, the IIT Professor at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering mentioned that the results have been found through a study conducted with a model they've developed. Dr. Agrawal explained that these conclusions were arrived at through a mathematical model which captures the dynamics of the pandemic.

With the incoming in peak, the professor also spoke on when India can expect a fall in cases.

"According to our model, the active cases or the caseload is expected to start declining after middle of May, and then it would decline quite rapidly, just as it has risen. That's a fundamental feature of the pandemic and by end of June we expect it to be seriously contained," added IIT professor Dr Manindra Agrawal.

The doctor further added that daily new infections will peak in the first of week of May with nearly 4 lakh new infections daily while the active case peak will be seen in the middle of May at between 38-46 lakh. Currently, it is nearly 30 lakh. However, the professor added that these numbers are not 100% certifiable as the parameters of the pandemic keep changing. For example, if a lockdown is imposed in the country then the data might change, he said.

The mathematical model

The IIT Professor further enlightened as to how the future of the pandemic can be decided based on the current status. There are three aspects on the basis of which calculations are made-

The contact rate- Measurement of how fast the pandemic is spreading. Moreoever, it is the calculation of possibilities of how an infected person is infecting an unaffected person.

Reach of the pandemic- What percentage of population is under the coverage of the virus.

Lastly, the measurement of the ratio of reported infections with respect to total infections.

COVID-19's Second wave's cause

Dr. Agrawal explained that the reason behind the storm of second wave infections is due to the increasing contact rate and mutants that are spreading very fast. The reach of the pandemic has also increased due to people who used to take COVID protections not doing so anymore, asserted the professor.

The professor continued that if a comparison is drawn between last year and this year's virus spread then the contact reach in first wave was almost 50% less due to the lockdown. This peak however was not expected, he said, while adding that there was no expectation of the new and dangerous mutants and that people will violate the protocols so casually.

Third-wave's chances

While speaking about the future of the virus, the professor added that if we do not follow a couple of things then there are chances of a third wave. The precautions that can be taken to stop the third wave include vaccinations which is absolutely non-negotiable, according to Dr. Agrawal, and following COVD specific protocols.

The professor concluded his remarks by mentioning that everyone need not be vaccinated to control the spread. The concept of herd immunity plays a part here as 70% of population has received it and in the second wave, more people have got immune to the virus and on top of that, vaccination creates an immunity that will save the country further from the spread, according to the IIT Kanpur professor.