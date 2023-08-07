When Will Rahul Return To Parliament? Congress Says...

Days after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a criminal defamation case, all eyes have now turned towards the Lok Sabha to watch the return of the Congress scion. However, the question is: When will Rahul Gandhi return to Parliament? The speculations over Rahul’s entry into the Lower House of Parliament, months after he was disqualified as an MP, rose after the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday (August 5) confirmed to examine the letters submitted by the grand old party on Monday (August 7) regarding the restoration of the membership of the former party chief.

The Congress party is likely to raise its demand to reinstate Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha on Monday in view of the Supreme Court’s order to put a stay on Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in the criminal defamation case, or also known as Modi Surname case.

Meanwhile, sources have informed that the Congress party is likely to move to the Supreme Court on Tuesday, August 8, if Rahul Gandhi's membership is not restored by Monday evening.

The development came after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury handed the Supreme Court order and a letter to the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday seeking Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement. The party also questioned the secretariat over its delay in issuing a notification restoring the MP status of the top Congress leader and condemned the House for being quick to disqualify the Wayanad MP.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said that Gandhi should be in Parliament on Monday as a “natural consequence” of the court order, asserting that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party cannot “drag its feet” anymore.

“Sh.@RahulGandhiji’s conviction was stayed on Friday. As a natural consequence, he should be in Parliament tomorrow. The BJP cannot drag it's (sic) feet anymore, over 48 hours have passed since the Supreme Court verdict,” Venugopal posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Rahul’s return a focus for Congress

Soon after the Supreme Court stayed conviction on Rahul’s conviction in the 2019 criminal defamation case, the prime focus of the Congress party immediately shifted from Manipur issue to bringing the Congress scion back into Parliament before no-confidence motion which will be taken up for discussion on August 8.

The debate on the no-confidence motion against the BJP-led government is likely to take place on August 8 and 9 in the Lok Sabha, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to give a reply on August 10. The no-confidence motion was moved by the Opposition bloc with an objective to push the Prime Minister to speak on the Manipur violence in Lok Sabha.

SC’s big relief to Rahul Gandhi

In a big relief to Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court on August 4 stayed the Congress leader’s conviction in the criminal defamation case. The case relates to a comment made by Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when he said, "How come all thieves have Modi as common surname?"

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha on March 24 after he received a two-year jail term in a defamation case following his comments regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surname.