'Where Did Lathi Charge Happen?': Oblivious Bihar CM After Crackdown On BSSC Aspirants

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seemed oblivious to what's going on in his state as he claimed to be a stranger to the recent lathi-charge incident on Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants in Patna.

While speaking on Janata Dal United's (JDU) 'Samadhaan Yatra', the CM was asked about the crackdown on students who were protesting for the cancellation of the BSSC exam after a paper leak.

When asked for his response, Nitish Kumar frowned and asked the reporter instead, "Where did the lathi charge happened? I don't know about it. Were the students lathi charged?" He even turned to his security while enquiring about the incident and gestured that he will look into it before swiftly moving on.

#WATCH | Patna: Bihar Police lathi-charge Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aspirants who were protesting against the state govt over paper leak pic.twitter.com/25TuAlX9zo — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2023

Bihar police's crackdown on students; BJP takes swipe

The Bihar police lathi-charged BSSC aspirants who had gathered at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna and demanded cancellation of their exam due to the recent paper leak. According to the protestors, the paper leak happened just a few hours before the graduate-level exams, which were conducted in two phases by the BSSC on December 23 and 24 last year, on social media.

MS Khan, Special Executive Magistrate, claimed that the aspirants were resorting to violence and vandalism which forced the Police to take such a step. The government job aspirants, on the other hand, said they asked for cancelling all shift exams and then conducting fresh exams so as to make it fair for all.

After the incident came to light, Amit Malviya, Head of the IT Department of the BJP took swipe at the Nitish Kumar government saying Bihar has been given the gift of 'Lathmaar' job. "Tejashwi-Nitish's gift in return for the trust of the youth of Bihar! See, how mercilessly the RJD-JDU government thrashed the youth who came out on the streets against the paper leak in Patna," Malviya wrote in a tweet.