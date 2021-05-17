'Where Have The Vaccines Gone?' MoS Anurag Thakur Shares Fact Sheet Amid Opposition Query

As the leaders of Opposition continue to question the Centre over the availability of COVID-19 vaccine doses across the country, MoS Anurag Thakur on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and shared details for the same. Sharing some facts about the distribution of COVID vaccine doses, Anurag Thakur informed that over 20 crore COVID vaccine doses have been provided to the States and Union territories free of cost.

While stating that 2 crore vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered, the MoS informed that an additional lakh vaccine doses will be supplied by the government in the next 3 days.

Where have the VACCINES gone❓



FACTS:



✅20 crore+ vaccine doses provided to States/UTs



✅These given Free of Cost by GOI so far



✅2 crore+ doses still available w/ States/UTs to be adminstrd



✅ 3 lakh approx doses in addition will be received by States/UTs in nxt 3 days pic.twitter.com/n3YdUKLJdb — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) May 17, 2021

MoS shared details of COVID vaccine distribution

MoHFW issues advisory in relation to thromboembolic (clotting) symptoms for Covishield

Though the cases are 'minuscule', the MoHFW has issued advisories to Healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries to encourage people to be aware of suspected thromboembolic symptoms, which are usually witnesses within 20 days after receiving the vaccination. The symptoms as per the Ministry are:-

breathlessness

pain in the chest

pain in limbs/pain on pressing limbs or swelling in limbs (arm or calf)

multiple, pinhead size red spots or bruising of skin in an area beyond the injection site

persistent abdominal pain with or without vomiting

seizures in the absence of the previous history of seizures with or without vomiting

severe and persistent headache with or without vomiting (in the absence of the previous history of migraine or chronic headache)

weakness/paralysis of limbs or any particular side or part of the body (including face)

persistent vomiting without any obvious reason

blurred vision or pain in the eyes or having double vision

change in mental status or having confusion or depressed level of consciousness

Any other symptom or health condition which is of concern to the recipient of the family

Besides Covishield and Covaxin, India now has in its arsenal Russia-based vaccine Sputnik V and is in talks with 8-10 vaccine manufacturing companies across the globes,w which also includes Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and is expected to crack a deal and make the vaccines available in the next two months.

(Image: PTI)