'Where Is India's Dr Fauci?': Ex-J&K DGP Vaid Questions GoI's Policy & Planning Amid COVID

As India continues to battle the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Jammu & Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid questioned the Centre's handling of the contagious virus. Taking to Twitter, the former J&K DGP said that instead of the 'general administrators' if the policy & planning for handling the COVID-19 crisis had been in the hands of medical professionals, the scenario in the country would have been different. Vaid also drew parallel with the US' infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

I may be blunt but I am certain if at the top most level, policy & planning for handling #COVID19 crisis had been completely in the hands of top medical professionals instead of general administrators, things would have been better taken care of. Where is India's #DrFauci? — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 8, 2021

'Top Officials for MHA & MoHFW needed': Former J&K DGP

In yet another tweet, Vaid said just like uniformed personnel from the Ministry of Defence has been appointed as additional secretary & joint secretaries in all the three defence sector- Army, Air Force & Navy. Similarly, top officials manned by the IPS & doctors should be appointed for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA ) & the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Uniformed personnel from @adgpi , @IAF_MCC & @indiannavy have been appointed as additional secretary & joint secretaries in the MoD. Unprecedented move to promote professionalism. Kudos @narendramodi. Same should be done for MHA & MoHFW with the top posts manned by IPS & doctors. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 8, 2021

Anthony Stephen Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has been one of the leading members of President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force.

COVID cases in Jammu & Kashmir

As per Health Ministry data, Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday reported 2641 new COVID cases with 2752 recoveries and 50 deaths. The total active cases of the valley remain at 44,307 with1,600,35 total recoveries and 2612 deaths.

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 2,18,92,676

Total discharges: 1,79,30,960

Death toll: 2,38,270

Active cases: 37,23,446

Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544

