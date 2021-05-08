Last Updated:

'Where Is India's Dr Fauci?': Ex-J&K DGP Vaid Questions GoI's Policy & Planning Amid COVID

Former Jammu & Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid questioned the Centre's handling of the contagious virus as the cases surge

As India continues to battle the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, former Jammu & Kashmir DGP Shesh Paul Vaid questioned the Centre's handling of the contagious virus. Taking to Twitter, the former J&K DGP said that instead of the 'general administrators' if the policy & planning for handling the COVID-19 crisis had been in the hands of medical professionals, the scenario in the country would have been different. Vaid also drew parallel with the US' infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

'Top Officials for MHA & MoHFW needed': Former J&K DGP

In yet another tweet, Vaid said just like uniformed personnel from the Ministry of Defence has been appointed as additional secretary & joint secretaries in all the three defence sector- Army, Air Force & Navy. Similarly, top officials manned by the IPS & doctors should be appointed for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA ) & the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Anthony Stephen Fauci is an American physician-scientist and immunologist who serves as the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the chief medical advisor to the president. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci has been one of the leading members of President Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force. 

COVID cases in Jammu & Kashmir 

As per Health Ministry data, Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday reported 2641 new COVID cases with 2752 recoveries and 50  deaths. The total active cases of the valley remain at 44,307 with1,600,35 total recoveries and 2612 deaths. 

COVID Cases in India

As per Union Health Ministry, India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, 3,18,609 discharges, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours.

  • Total cases: 2,18,92,676
  • Total discharges: 1,79,30,960
  • Death toll: 2,38,270
  • Active cases: 37,23,446
  • Total vaccination: 16,73,46,544

