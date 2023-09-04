Whether It Is Their Duty...: Imphal Times Editor Questions EGI Authority On Manipur Report

The Editor of Imphal Times Rinku Khumukcham questioned the authority of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) to send a fact-finding team to visit Manipur in connection with the violence in the State. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV he also pointed out that there were many errors in the 24-page report filed by the group.

Notably, the FIR filed by a private person against EGI for their report has alleged that the crowdfunded fact-finding team of the Editors Guild of India, who went to Manipur to look into the media's reportage of the ethnic conflict in the State, submitted a "false, fabricated and sponsored" report, adding that it was “baseless and motivated and funded paid news”.

There are a lot of factual problems in the report. The police officer who is quoted in the report had died on the first day of the clashes. It says some Meitei people burned Kuki centenary care when the investigations committee are probing it, how can the Editors Guild of India… pic.twitter.com/EVAy9jIK5t — Republic (@republic) September 4, 2023

‘Under what authority did the EGI conduct the inquiry?’: Rinku Khumukcham

Based on a complaint filed by N Sarat Singh, a social activist from Imphal, the Manipur police have lodged a first information report FIR against the Editors Guild, said Khumukcham and questioned under what authority the EGI visited Manipur to inquire the reporting of the violence in the state. He said, “It is not a team from the press council of India who visited Manipur in connection with the violence to inquire how the media is reporting this issue. It is a group of Editors Guild of India. I don’t know what prompted EGI to visit Manipur to do the report and inquire about the matter. Whether it is their duty or not, I am still confused because when something like this happens it is the press council of India or either the government of India or the human rights council or the Supreme Court,” he said.

Even in the report filed by the press body, there were a lot of mistakes he said. “There are a lot of factual problems in the report. The police officer who is quoted in the report had died on the first day of the clashes. It says some Meitei people burned Kuki centenary care when the investigations committee was probing it. How can the Editors Guild of India say that these specific people burned it, even the investigating agency does not know who burned it. These facts are not even presented in the Supreme Court yet,” he added.

In the report it is mentioned that the Meiteis sparked the violence in the State, the Imphal Times Editor challenged this finding, “How can they tell that when the Supreme Court still cannot find out and is commissioning judges to inquire who started this, who came them the right to come up with this finding.”

Report by the Editors Guild of India

In its report, the fact-finding team refers to a certain Hill Area Committee Act, 1972, but it was learned from the Government that no such Act exists in Manipur. The claim of the fact-finding team that the State Government flouted the provisions of this Act to declare "reserved forest" or "protected forest" was also found to be false, as no such notification was issued recently, notifying any area as "reserved forest" or "protected forest". According to Manipur Forest Department data, the last such order notifying a reserved forest was made in 1990.

In continuity of these claims, the fact-finding team alleged that the declarations were meant to evict Kuki villages; however, as per the data available, the records of the eviction carried out by the government show that between October 2015 to April 2023, a total of 413 houses were evicted, out of which community-wise data reveal that the Meitei and the Meitei Pangal (Muslim) community were the worst affected.

In the conclusions and recommendations of the report, the entire media in Manipur has been termed as ‘Meitei media’ alleging collusion between editors in terms of reporting and at times even not reporting an event. Moreover, at one point the report also states, “The Meitei media became a party to the vilification of security forces.” It also accused the State Government on several accounts.

Meanwhile, the All Manipur Working Journalists Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild of Manipur (EGM) also accused the EGI of wrong representations in the report.