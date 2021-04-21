Which Protocol Should Pregnant Women Follow During COVID Vaccination? Dr Alok Roy Answers

From May 1, all citizens above 18 years of age will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the government announced on Monday. The announcement comes as a great relief to the country which has been struggling to cope with the second wave of the deadly virus. As the nation’s youth prepares to get vaccinated, many citizens wish to know if there are any special protocols to be followed by expecting mothers during vaccination.

An all-doctors and experts panel on the Republic TV Debate with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami shed light on the matter. According to Dr Alok Roy, Chairman, Medica Group of Hospitals, Kolkata, both COVID-19 vaccines available in India are completely safe for pregnant women and there is no special protocol for receiving the doses. He said expecting mothers are being inoculated successfully and one should not hesitate before taking the vaccine jab.

Speaking on whether a child is at risk of infection if the mother tests positive for COVID-19, Dr Alok said, “We have delivered many children whose mothers had contracted the disease, but in very few cases, have babies tested positive for the disease.”

COVID-19 vaccines 'highly effective' for pregnant women

Scientists have also found that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective in producing antibodies in pregnant women. The protective immunity from a mother is also passed on to the newborns through breastmilk. The researchers have found that vaccine-induced antibody was equivalent in pregnant and lactating women compared to non-pregnant women.

The group of researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Harvard have made the discovery and the study has been published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AJOG).

The researchers for the study included 131 women of reproductive age as participants and among them 84 were pregnant, 31 lactating and 16 non-pregnant. All the women received Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine. The antibody levels in all three groups were equivalent and side effects after vaccination were rare. Andrea Edlow, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at MGH and co-senior author of the study said that vaccine efficacy in pregnant women is very encouraging.

This news of excellent vaccine efficacy is very encouraging for pregnant and breastfeeding women, who were left out of the initial COVID-19 vaccine trials, she said.

India's vaccination program

India began its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, aiming to vaccinate 3 crore health care workers. Its second phase of vaccination kicked off on March 1, with PM Modi taking the first shot. The second phase was dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The third phase of vaccination began on April 1 for all above 45 years of age, which has now been liberalized to include all above 18 years of age.