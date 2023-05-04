Whistle-blower In APPSC Paper Leak Scam Dies In Hyderabad

The whistle-blower in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) question paper leak scandal, Gyamar Padang died at a hospital in Hyderabad after a prolonged illness, his family said here on Thursday.

Padang, who was in his twenties, was under treatment at the Asian Institution of Gastroenterology Hospital in the southern city and died on Wednesday, they said.

Padang was a candidate in the assistant engineer (civil) mains examination conducted by APPSC.

He had lodged a complaint at the Itanagar police station on August 29, 2022, claiming that the question papers of examinations held on August 26 and 27 were leaked.

Based on his complaint, Itanagar Police registered an FIR on September 10, 2022 and launched an investigation. The probe was handed to the special investigation cell of the police.

The APPSC fiasco had created an uproar in the state and massive agitations were held against it. Subsequently, CBI took over the probe and arrested more than 50 people in the case.

So far 54 individuals, including 41 government officers, have been arrested in connection with the APPSC paper leak case. Out of the 41 government officials found to be involved in the malpractices 19 employees, whose services were yet to be confirmed, were terminated. Disciplinary actions were initiated against 22 regular employees.

Padang's death was condoled by state political leaders, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his deputy Chowna Mein.

“Saddened by (the) passing away of Shri Gyamar Padang Ji. Padang Ji shall be remembered for his courage and principles.” Khandu tweeted.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who represents Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, said that he was deeply shocked to hear the news of Padang's death.

“His attitude and commitment for a better future of Arunachal Pradesh will continue to inspire the youth of the state,” Rijiju said in a social media post.

“The whole state is deeply saddened by his untimely demise. I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and pray for his departed soul”, the union minister said.

“Gyamar Padang will be remembered forever for his courage to stand up against the malpractices in the system,” Mein tweeted.