White Fungus Not As Dangerous As Black Fungus, States LNJP Hospital MD Dr. Suresh Kumar

Days after a few White fungus or Aspergillosis cases found in Bihar and other parts of the country, the Medical Director at Delhi's LNJP Hospital Dr. Suresh Kumar on Saturday said that White fungus is not as dangerous as a black fungus as the treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. This came after several medical earlier claimed that white fungus is more dangerous than black fungus.

Dr. Kumar said, "White fungus is not as dangerous as a black fungus. The treatment for the latter can continue for 1-1.5 months hence early diagnosis is critical. Don't take steroids to treat COVID-19 without consulting your doctor."

Explaining ways to avoid fungal infections, he added, "Fungus grows in cramped & humid spaces so keep ensure that your surroundings are cleaned regularly. Avoid consuming eatables refrigerated for days, eat fresh fruits, let sunlight in your house & wash your masks daily."

While talking about black fungus, he further said, "There are 12-13 patients of black fungus at LNJP, out of these, most patients have type 2 diabetes. They took steroids continuously for 20-22 days. People should take steroids only if prescribed by doctors. The steroid should not be used for more than 10 days during COVID treatment."

A few days ago, after the first four white fungus cases were reported in Bihar, Chief of Microbiology at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) Dr. S N Singh had explained and informed that the people who are infected by White Fungus showed coronavirus-type symptoms but they were not COVID patients. He had also stated that just like Black Fungus, White Fungus is also more dangerous for diabetes patients and those who are taking steroids for a long period of time.

Symptoms of White Fungal infection

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the symptoms of white fungus infection mainly depend on where the fungus is growing in the body. While the most common form of infection is the skin, the white fungus can confuse medical experts as the severe form of the disease impacts lungs in the same manner that SARS-CoV-2 does that causes COVID-19. Following are symptoms of white fungus infection:

Small, painless bump on the skin that can develop any time from 1 to 12 weeks after exposure to the fungus which eventually grows bigger.

For lung infection, symptoms include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, and fever.

If the infection is disseminated, it depends on the affected body part. Infections in joints can cause joint pain that may be confused with rheumatoid arthritis. Infections of the central nervous system can involve difficulty thinking, headache, and seizures.

(With ANI Inputs)