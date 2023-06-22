White House Applauds India's 'world Player' Status, Labels It An 'exporter Of Stability'

Amid the ongoing US visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House has hailed India as a "world player" and emphasised its role as a "net exporter of security and stability." John Kirby, US' National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, praised India's growing global stature and expressed the US's desire to strengthen the Indo-US relationship.

"They (India) are already exporting security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, and they are contributing to the Indo-Pacific Quad. We are participating with India in the I2U2. I think you understand that that's a multilateral arrangement for the Middle East. So India is a world player and a net exporter of security and stability," Kirby stated in an interview with ANI. He added, "And we look forward to deepening that and seeing that continue to prosper."

Regarding the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday, and US President Joe Biden, Kirby highlighted that the leaders' discussion would be future-focused.

Discussing key areas of cooperation between the US and India, Kirby mentioned that in the coming days, both countries would address defence cooperation, cyber issues, space collaboration, resilient supply chains, and climate change. "It's all about improving and deepening this bilateral relationship with India. It really is a forward-looking, future-focused discussion," emphasised the White House official.

India-US partnership will serve as driving engine for inclusive global growth: PM Modi

During the "Skilling for Future" event at the National Science Foundation on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by US First Lady Jill Biden, expressed his belief that the India-US partnership would act as the driving force behind sustainable and inclusive global growth.

"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions & advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," stated PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also proposed the idea of an India-US teachers exchange program. "We can think of starting an India-US teachers' exchange program. To increase the engagement of scientists & entrepreneurs across the world with Indian institutions, we started GIAN - Global Initiative of Academic Networks - in 2015. I am delighted to tell you that under this, 750 faculty members from the US have come to India," shared PM Modi.

#BREAKING | I am thankful to Jill Biden for organizing this programme. Education, skill and innovation are vital. We have integrated education and skills in India. 50 million people have been skilled: PM Modi at National Science Foundation HQ



Tune in- https://t.co/2I7pqHCIsN pic.twitter.com/Maisnx84nL — Republic (@republic) June 21, 2023

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government to ensure a bright future for students, such as implementing the New Education Policy and integrating education and skilling, PM Modi emphasised their commitment to youth development.

PM Modi highlighted the Indian government's efforts for the future of students, including the implementation of the New Education Policy and the integration of education and skilling. Under Skill India, India has provided training to over "50 million people" in fields such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and drones.