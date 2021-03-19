White Prado Seized From Sachin Vaze's Home Being Probed For Gelatin Traces: Sources

In yet another development in the Antilla bomb scare probe, sources at the NIA on Friday stated that the agency suspects that the white Landcruiser Prado car seized allegedly from Sachin Vaze's house was used to carry the gelatin sticks on February 25. The gelatin sticks were then transferred to the Scorpio car parked outside the Ambani residence (Antilla), state sources. NIA is now thoroughly examining the car for gelatin traces. Currently, Vaze is in NIA custody till March 25, in connection to the Antilla bomb scare case. Moreover, Maharashtra ATS, which is probing into Mansukh Hiran's death has reportedly sought Vaze's custody, filing its reply in a Thane court.

NIA seizes several luxury cars

NIA, which is probing into the explosives-laden car which was found outside Ambani's residence (Antilla) on February 25, have seized Sachin Vaze's laptop, some mobile phones, iPad, and documents from Vaze's office. Later on Thursday, NIA seized several luxury cars from Vaze's office and home - including a black Mercedes and White Landcruiser Prado. Moreover, a CCTV video from February 26, one day after the explosives-laden Scorpio was found, shows Vaze accompanying Mansukh Hiran - the owner of the aforementioned Scorpio to the Mumbai Crime Branch office, for questioning. NIA has now claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site. READ | 'Sachin Vaze killed my son', says mother of Khwaja Yunus who allegedly died in custody

Vaze & Hiran's connection

Vaze was arrested by NIA on Saturday night under Sections 286, 465, 473, 506(2), 120 B of the IPC, and 4(a)(b)(I)Explosive Substances Act 1908 for his alleged role & involvement in an explosives-laden vehicle being placed near Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on February 25. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis had produced CD-R call records of Vaze claiming that he was in constant touch with Hiran, while Hiran's wife has alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020. Amid this probe, Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred due to lapses in the probe, as stated by the Maharashtra state government.

Car with gelatin sticks found near Antilla

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police received information of a suspicious car parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Police team reached the spot immediately with the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS). The car (green Scorpio) was spotted by security personnel outside his residence. Loaded with explosive gelatin sticks, the car was towed away by the bomb disposal squad. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday, with a threatening letter too found in the car.

Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. However, Hiren's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder.