White Tigress 'Meera' Gives Birth To 3 Cubs In Madhya Pradesh's Gandhi Zoological Park

India welcomed three tiger cubs as 10-year-old white tigress Meera gave birth at the Gandhi Zoological Park, situated in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district on Thursday. Following the birth of these cubs, the number of tigers in the zoo has increased to ten. One of the three cubs is white, and the other two are yellow, authorities at the zoo informed.

"A female tiger named Meera gave birth to three cubs on Thursday (April 20), of which one is white and two are yellow. Meera was born here in this zoo in 2013, and she has given birth to cubs for the third time," Dr Upendra Yadav, the doctor in charge of the zoo, told the media.

Authorities monitoring health of tigress, cubs

Talking about the monitoring of the cubs, he added, "The mother tiger becomes quite aggressive at this moment, so nobody is allowed to enter there. We disinfect the whole area, and we do not allow any other animal keepers because there might be chances of infection. The mother tiger herself took care of these cubs while, for the care of the mother tiger, we increased chicken, soup, and milk in the morning diet, and the same followed in the evening."

Meera initially gave birth to three cubs, then two cubs, and now three cubs on April 20. According to the authorities, the cubs are all in excellent health and are receiving care from the zoo administration in accordance with protocol.