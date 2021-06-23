WHO Accepts Bharat Biotech's EoI For Covaxin, Pre-submission Meeting To Take Place Today

In a major development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has accepted Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Expression of Interest (EoI) for Covaxin. In addition, a pre-submission meeting has also been scheduled on Wednesday. This comes as a huge step for Bharat Biotech as it means that it will take the vaccine manufacturer closer to a WHO emergency use listing (EUL). Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Covaxin is likely to get the DGCI nod.

WHO accepts Bharat Biotech's EoI

The meeting will be held on Wednesday which will include discussions pertaining to Covaxin. In addition, it will also give Bharat Biotech a chance to provide a summary on the overall quality of its COVID-19 vaccine, in order for WHO to analyse it before giving it a green light. This comes even as the WHO has approved several vaccines which allows people to move and travel across countries.

However, many vaccines still face an obstacle as they need to be approved by the WHO. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has also not been approved by WHO yet. Therefore the announcement comes a boost to the Indian vaccine manufacturer as it has been awaiting approval. The information regarding the development was provided on the WHO website in the status of COVID-19 vaccines within the WHO EUL-PQ evaluation process document. Earlier in May, Bharat Biotech had said that it expects approval for Covaxin from the WHO for emergency use listing during July-September.

Covaxin likely to get DCGI nod

Earlier on Tuesday, after Bharat Biotech submitted its Phase 3 trial data to authorities in India, it was revealed that the indigenous vaccine shows 77.8 per cent efficacy. This come after the Subject Expert Committee met earlier in the day to review the trial data, which will be forwarded to the DCGI for further review. The final decision will be taken after the DCGI approval.