WHO Alerts Not To Use Two 'substandard' Indian Cough Syrups After Uzbekistan Child Deaths

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recommended that two cough syrups made by Noida-based company Marion Biotech should not be used for children in Uzbekistan. This came in the wake of deaths that occurred in Uzbekistan due to the consumption of this cough syrup.

The WHO on Wednesday released an alert on its official website regarding the medical product manufactured by Marion Biotecare stating that "substandard medical products fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification."

"This WHO Medical Product Alert refers to two substandard (contaminated) products, identified in Uzbekistan and reported to WHO on 22 December 2022. Substandard medical products are products that fail to meet quality standards or specifications and are therefore out of specification. The two products are AMBRONOL syrup and DOK-1 Max syrup. The stated manufacturer of both products is MARION BIOTECH PVT. LTD, (Uttar Pradesh, India). To date, the stated manufacturer has not provided guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these products," the alert added.

According to WHO, laboratory analysis of samples of cough syrups, undertaken by national quality control laboratories of the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Uzbekistan found both products contained unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and /or ethylene glycol as contaminants.

"Both of these products may have marketing authorizations in other countries in the region. They may also have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions," the WHO alert said. "The substandard products referenced in this Alert are unsafe and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," the UN health agency added.

On December 22, the Uzbek health ministry said that 18 children had died after allegedly consuming high doses of 'Doc-1 Max', a cough syrup manufactured by Noida-based firm Marion Biotech. Following this, India sought a detailed report on the fatalities, with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) launching a probe into it.

Following this, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration department suspended the production licence of Marion Biotech company linked to Uzbekistan's deaths of 18 children. Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that all manufacturing activities of the Noida-based pharma company have been halted in view of the reports of contamination in cough syrup and an investigation is underway.

