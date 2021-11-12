Who Are Eligible To Take Anti-COVID Pill Molnupiravir? Check Here For Details

As India's Sun Pharmaceuticals gears up to introduce Merck Sharp Dohme (MSD) and Ridgeback's molnupiravir for treatment of COVID-19 in adults, the clinical data of the first oral medicine against Coronavirus is under the review of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The pill which can emerge as a game-changing element for the treatment of COVID patients is likely to make a big difference in the medical field.

The first oral anti-viral pill which has already been approved by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for the treatment of COVID-19 with mild and moderate symptoms is under the review of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use authorisation (EUA). Meanwhile, the drug which is being said to heal people with weakened immunity and cut the risks of hospitalization and deaths heads will be not accessible for everyone and only selective people will be treated with it.

Read on to know more about who is eligible to take the anti-COVID pill in India.

Who can take the oral COVID-19 pill?

Pharma major Merck Sharp Dohme which has partnered with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for developing the molnupiravir pill against COVID-19 in its statement informed that the consumption of the pill will help in reducing the risk of hospitalization or even death in non-hospitalised adult patients who have mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms.

Apart from that, trials conducted by the company show that hospitalisation and death rates have been reduced to half for the patients who received the drugs within 5 days of showing COVID symptoms. The trial results thus, make it pretty clear that the pill if consumed in the early stages of diagnosing COVID-19 can help in treating mild to moderate symptoms along with anyone risk factor for developing severe illness.

Meanwhile, the approval of the DCGI will later ascertain the use of the anti-viral pill in India.

Image: Pixabay/Shutterstock