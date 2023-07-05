Who Are Minorities, Majorities?: Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed's Backs UCC Implementation

As the debate over the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) continues, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan supported the move stating that it will benefit the citizens by providing equal justice irrespective of religion, caste, gender, etc. While speaking exclusively to Republic, he asserted that Uniform Civil Code shouldn't be looked upon from a personal perspective but from the eyes of the Constitution. The Kerala Governor added that the Constitution has incorporated UCC provisions in the directive principles of state policy which can not be enforced by the court. But these principles are important for the governance of the country.

Kerala Governor on Implementation of Uniform Civil Code

"The fundamental right as enshrined in the Constitution of India prohibits any discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender, or place. UCC is not about bringing the uniformity of customs, rituals, and practices but it is all about bringing justice to Indian citizens. Therefore we must try to appreciate the spirit behind this provision as we have already completed 75 years and now we have entered the Amritkaal. And our Prime Minister Modi has been reiterating to release the dream of our freedom fighters." Arif Mohammed Khan told Republic.

He stated that India was partitioned in 1947 and after the partition, Pakistan abolished personal law in 1962 and continued to do ill religious acts. "If Pakistanis can live without the personal laws then we are the special Muslims of having the responsibility to uphold this law given by the Britishers which was presented as if it has to do something with the religion".

'Who are the minorities?'

On being asked why minorities are not raising their voice for the same, the Kerala Governor claimed that there is no minority community in the country and such terms have been inherited by the colonial masters. Arif Mohammed asked, Who is the minority? I am not, I am an Indian citizen. My constitution gives me equal rights and doesn't label me as a minority".

He further said, "The Indian constitution gives freedom to each and every section of the society, if they want they can be considered but the constitution doesn't define anyone as a minority. I want to ask who is the majority. In a democracy and rule of society, one with the law is the majority. I stood up in 1986 not because I am a Muslim but primarily I am a citizen of India and will take a stand in favour of law, unity and constitution. So that India becomes powerful and gets its due place in the uniformity of the nations. I strongly object to terms like minority and majority".

Responding to the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) opposing the UCC move, Kerala Governor said he doesn't know which section of the society they are representing. "Unfortunately, the political parties in the country don't want to deal with the individual citizens but with the middleman. Half of the people are not aware what AIMPLB. The political parties are at fault for giving importance to such personal law boards. They are self-appointed people".

In conclusion, the Kerala Governor stated that there are some people and political elements who are in a romance with the regression and they must be ignored.