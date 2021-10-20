WHO Chief Discusses Covaxin, Vaccine Equity Issues With Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

World Health Organisation (WHO) Chief on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya discussing the Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin. While reports of the global body giving a green signal to the domestically developed COVID vaccine have been circulating for a few days now, the recent conversation marks a concrete step towards its much-awaited approval. Earlier this week, WHO had informed that the vaccine's manufacturer, Indian pharma major Bharat Biotech has been submitting data on a rolling basis along with additional information following a WHO request on September 27.

Vaccine Equity

In a tweet, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he also deliberated upon India’s ongoing COVID vaccination program and the need for a ‘global pandemic agreement’. Additionally, they both also talked about new-age digital health, traditional medicine as well as global vaccine equity. Ghebreyesus also lauded the Modi administration’s support to strengthen WHO via its contribution to the COVAX initiative, flexibility, technology sharing and sustainable financing.

“The Minister and I also discussed #VaccineEquity issues: the resumption of SII/AstraZeneca vaccine supplies to #COVAX; the Covaxin Emergency Use Listing process; and technology and license sharing through C-TAP,” he said.

Had a call with @mansukhmandviya, 🇮🇳 Health Minister, to discuss #India's ongoing #COVID19 vaccination program; the need for a global pandemic agreement; digital health; & traditional medicine. We welcome 🇮🇳's support to strengthen WHO, incl. via flexible, sustainable financing. pic.twitter.com/XhCVIhZBIe — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) October 19, 2021

Image: AP/PTI