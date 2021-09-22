World Health Organisation (WHO) DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday for announcing the resumption of India's COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX. As India's vaccination crosses the 81 crore mark, the Union government had announced that the nation will resume export of surplus COVID vaccines in the fourth quarter under its 'Vaccine Maitri'. The WHO chief stated that India's crucial shipments will be an important development for reaching COVAX's 40% vaccination goal.

According to the WHO "unacceptable" deals and delays had hampered the deliveries of the life-saving jab to the poorer nations. While 80 per cent of citizens in high and upper-middle-income nations received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, that figure stands at just 20 per cent for those living below the top tiers. India had commended its 'Vaccine Maitri' on January 20, 2021. The initiative had to be suspended amid the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. Till May 9, 2021, India had shipped around 66.3 million vaccines under the initiative.

Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX in Oct. This is an important development in support of reaching 40% vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year: WHO DG Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus pic.twitter.com/fJuy6HzsfP — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2021

WHO highlights challenges in COVAX

A 40% vaccination target has been set by COVAX for the end of 2021. While COVAX has helped deliver 240 million doses to at least 139 countries in just six months, according to its latest Supply Forecast, it was expected to have access to around 1.425 billion doses of vaccine in 2021 in order to achieve the target. With its goals unfulfilled, COVAX and its partners have called on donors and manufacturers to recommit their support. Furthermore, the global health agency asked the nations to “expand, accelerate, and systematise dose donations from countries that are already well advanced in their vaccination programs”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, destroy livelihoods and stunt economic recovery, we continue to emphasise that no one is safe until everyone is safe”, said COVAX. “There is only one way to end the pandemic and prevent the emergence of new and stubborn variants and that is by working together.”