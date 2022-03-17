WHO Chief Issues Warning As Asia Suffers Massive COVID-19 Spike, Calls It 'tip Of Iceberg'

World Health Organisation (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday raised yet another warning regarding a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. Raising concern over a possible coronavirus wave, the WHO chief said that COVID-19 was spreading once again, especially in parts of Asia. Ghebreyesus reiterated that the pandemic was not over and asked people to continue taking serious note of the same.

Ghebreyesus was speaking in a media address on Wednesday when he asserted that the COVID-19 cases have been on the surge. He said that the reported cases of coronavirus were once again rising, especially in parts of Asia, despite being on the decline for several weeks. The WHO chief further added that the reported cases were only the ‘tip of the iceberg’ as the COVID testing were low in some countries.

“After several weeks of decline, cases of COVID-19 are increasing, especially in parts of Asia. These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg. And we know that when COVID19 cases increase, so do deaths," the WHO director general said in his media address.

“Continued local outbreaks and surges are to be expected, particularly in areas where measures to prevent transmission have been lifted. However, there are unacceptably high levels of COVID-19 mortality in many countries, especially where vaccination levels are low among susceptible populations,” he further added while asserting that vaccination was key to fight the ongoing pandemic. “Each country is facing a different situation with different challenges, but the COVID-19 pandemic is not over, Ghebreyesus said.

“We call on all countries to remain vigilant. Continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care for patients and apply common-sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public,” the WHO chief said while urging nations to complete vaccination drives. The comments from the health organisation head comes after fresh COVID cases tally jumped over eight per cent in the past one week. According to the WHO, the number of COVID deaths fell by over 17 per cent, despite a rise in infections. In a cautionary note, WHO added that many countries are changing their COVID-19 testing strategies despite the pandemic still going on.

COVID cases in Asia rise as cases in China multiply rapidly

On Tuesday, China had reported around 3,000 cases, which were double the figure recorded a day before. The city of Shenzhen, which has a population of 17 million people, is also under lockdown along with some other provinces which have also witnessed local outbreaks. As per the National Health Commission, the northeastern region of Jilin was the most impacted, which recorded over 3,000 cases. China's National Health Commission said that 3,507 new locally distributed cases were found in the prior 24 hours, up from 1,337 the day before. Chinese authorities also increased anti-COVID controls at ports on Tuesday, as per PTI. COVID cases in India continued to remain under the 3,000-mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday as the country recorded 2,876 fresh cases.

