WHO Chief Tedros Ghebreyesus On 3-day Visit To Gujarat From Today; Will Meet PM Modi

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will be on a three-day visit to India starting today, during which he would take part in a few events along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat.

Ghebreyesus will reach Rajkot on April 18 and stay overnight before joining PM Modi on Tuesday in Jamnagar for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM). Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu said GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world.

On Wednesday, Ghebreyesus will be in Gandhinagar, where PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit. The three-day Summit, being organised at Mahatma Mandir, will have around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors in attendance. The Summit will help uncover investment potential and give a boost to innovation, research and development and start-up ecosystem in the wellness industry. It will help bring together industry leaders, academicians and scholars together and act as a platform for future collaborations, officials said.

Mauritian PM to visit Gujarat

Meanwhile, Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also arrive in Rajkot today, where he will be welcomed with cultural events at the airport and also along the route of his cavalcade from the airport. Several cultural events have been organised in their honour. Several hoardings that read ‘Welcome to Gujarat’ have been put up along the route of his cavalcade.

