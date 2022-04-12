WHO Considered India As Reference Point In Battle Against COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, during a press conference on Tuesday, asserted that the World Health Organisation always considered India as a reference case to extrapolate on or predict any COVID-19 related matters. The predictions were benchmarked against India's performance in the relevant areas, he added, while sharing his experience of attending the Vaccine Global Alliance in Geneva.

"The world is stunned at India's achievement in administrating vaccines, how can 2.5 crore people be vaccinated in a single day," said Mansukh Mandaviya while referring to the landmark vaccine coverage of 2.5 crore people in a single day on PM Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17. Notably, this data is equivalent to inoculating entire Australia in just one day.

The world has also recognised the rich data-based studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Mandaviya further added.

Shri @mansukhmandviya and Shri @Shehzad_Ind jointly address a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi. #SamajikNyay

https://t.co/RyqIxCa7Bw — BJP (@BJP4India) April 12, 2022

India's COVID-19 management best in the world: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The Health Minister went on to add that in the third wave, there was regular availability of medicines without any scarcity. "During the third wave, more medicines were consumed than in any other wave before but there was no scarcity of the medicines," he said. "This became possible only because of the consistent reviews and management undertaken by the government," he added.

Further into his address, the Health Minister noted that the death toll in India during the Omicron wave has been way lower when compared to global figures. "The number of deaths during Omicron has been as much as in the previous waves globally, however in India, the deaths have been much lower because of the high vaccine coverage," informed Mandaviya.

Stressing the same, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal also recently stated that India's approach to managing the pandemic has been looked upon as an exemplar globally. While appreciating India's COVID management, the Commerce and Industries Minister said,