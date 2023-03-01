Who Funds CPR? As Think Tank Loses FCRA Licence, A George Soros Link Emerges

The central government has suspended the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of Delhi-based think-tank, Centre For Policy Research (CPR), sources revealed. The suspension last week was a result of prima facie claims that the public policy think-tank allegedly violated certain norms related to foreign funding amid an ongoing Income Tax (I-T) probe.

The Centre for Policy Research calls itself a leading public policy think tank. Established in 1973, CPR conducts research to frame policies and create a robust public discourse on issues that impact life in India, according to the think tank’s website.

Who funds Centre for Policy Research?

CPR claims to receive grants "from a variety of domestic and international sources, including foundations, corporate philanthropy, governments, and multilateral agencies."

CPR or Centre for Policy research is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Duke University, University of Pennsylvania, Hans Seidel Foundation, State Bank of India and Namati Inc, as per the think tank's own disclosure.

What is CPR's relationship with George Soros?

Namati Inc, one of the organisation's funding CPR, can be traced to Hungarian-American investor George Soros, who recently stirred massive outrage over his comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi which led many in India accuse the billionaire of attempting a regime change in India. Namati Inc is funded by the Open Society Foundations (OSF), an organisation founded by George Soros.

According to the official document on the foreign contribution received by the think tank between October 2022 to December 2022, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation was the biggest contributor. It granted Rs 4.5 crore in October followed by another Rs 2.5 crore in December. The Oak Foundation and World Resources Institute were also among major contributors providing Rs 76.6 lakh and Rs 76.5 lakh, respectively.

A non-profit, CPR is recognised by the Government of India, and its contributions to the Centre are tax-exempt. Besides the aforementioned organisations, it also receives grants from the Indian Council for Social Science Research (ICSSR) and is a Department of Science and Technology (DST) recognised institution.

Why is the FCRA licence necessary for NGOs?

NGOs operating within India need to have a licence to receive funding from foreign entities. To regulate funding, the central government has the FCRA, 2010, in place. The Centre enacted the FCRA "to consolidate the law to regulate the acceptance and utilisation of foreign contributions or foreign hospitality by certain individuals or associations or companies." The act is aimed at prohibiting movement of funds that could prove detrimental to the national interest.

Now that the CPR's licence has been suspended, Section 3(1) of the FCRA, 2010 prohibits it from receiving any foreign contribution.