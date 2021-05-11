WHO Hails Uttar Pradesh Model Of Testing, Tracing & Surveillance For COVID Cases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has praised the work of the Uttar Pradesh government by surveillance, tracing, and testing of COVID-19 patients. The Yogi Adityanath Government has initiated a house to house active case finding of COVID in rural areas to contain transmission by testing people with symptoms for rapid isolation disease management and contact tracing.

The UP Government has a model where they are tracing as many people as possible especially in the rural areas. Monitoring teams have been going to homes in villages and so far they visited 97,000 villages to test everyone with COVID symptoms.

Meanwhile, the WHO also said on Tuesday that the coronavirus variant B1617 first identified in India last year has been classified as a variant of global concern, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government on extended the statewide coronavirus lockdown till May 17. "The Corona curfew imposed in the state is giving positive results, and it is helping in breaking the chain of COVID infection. The number of active COVID-19 cases is registering a decline. In this scenario, it has been decided to extend the corona curfew till 7 am on May 17," the UP government said in a statement.

Active Cases Falling In UP

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh is showing a downward trend and the recovery rate in the state has improved, an official spokesperson said on Monday. The highest single-day spike of over 38,000 infections was reported on April 24, and since then, there has been a steady decline, he added.

"With the test, trace, and treat strategy, the state machinery is conducting an average of over two lakh tests daily. With this aggressive approach, the number of active cases, which was around 3.10 lakh on April 30, has come down to about 2.33 lakh now, a fall of nearly 77,000 in nine days (till Sunday)," the official said.

COVID Cases In India

A total of 3,29,942 infections were reported in India in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll climbed to 2,49,992 with 3,876 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. After registering a steady rise for two months, the active cases have reduced to 37,15,221 comprising 16.16 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.75 percent.