WHO Head Continues Gujarati Love In Gandhinagar; 'Honoured To Be In Mahatma Gandhi's Land'

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus visited Gujarat on Tuesday and greeted the local crowd in Gujarati in the presence of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While speaking in Gujarati at the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on Wednesday, WHO DG Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated, "I consider myself fortunate to have come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi."

"I am privileged to come to the land of Mahatma Gandhi," WHO DG Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus speaks in Gujarati, at the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Gandhinagar, Gujarat

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Wednesday, the final day of his three-day Gujarat visit. The inaugural ceremony of the summit was graced by Shri Pravind Jugnauth Prime Minister of Mauritius and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of World Health Organization (WHO), Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Ayush Shri Sarbananda Sonowal and Minister of State Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai.

WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus greeted with ‘Namaskar’ followed by ‘Kem Cho’ (How are you) on Tuesday to connect with the crowd gathered to witness the foundation ceremony of Global Center for Traditional Medicine in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The WHO chief said, “Traditional medicine products are abundant globally and the center will go a long way in fulfilling the promise of traditional medicine. The new center will focus on data, innovation and sustainability and optimize the use of traditional medicine.” He further stated that the WHO Global Center for Traditional Medicine is a truly global project. Through this center India will be able to take its knowledge of traditional medicine to the world and that is how the world will come to India. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support in setting up this center in India."

“Long-term strategic investments with government commitment needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular,” said WHO DG.

Areas of focus--long term strategic investments&gvt commitment needed to support innovation, innovators &gvt to develop traditional medicine in sustainable way,when bringing traditional medicine to market must make sure communities that gave this knowledge also benefit: Dr Tedros

“Innovators, industry and government need to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner,” the WHO DG added.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Narendra Modi said, "The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India`s contribution and potential in this field. WHO, via this Centre of traditional medicine, has done a new partnership with India.”

"About five decades ago, Jamnagar established the world's first Ayurveda based University. It is named the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda. Jamnagar`s contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine," India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi added.