Who Is Amogh Lila Das? The Monk That ISKCON Has Banned

Engineer-turned-monk Amogh Lila Das recently attracted a one month ban from ISKCON due to his remark on Swami Vivekananda. His recent comments about Swami Vivekananda's eating habits and his teachings about Ramakrishna Paramhansa sparked a massive controversy leading to him getting the stick.

He was severly criticised for his remarks, which sparked calls for action against him. Following the uproar, ISKCON barred him from participation in public events for one month, noting that they regret his statements.

A viral video clip showed Amogh Lila Das criticising Swami Vivekananda for consuming fish and making satirical remarks regarding Ramakrishna's teaching of "Jato Mat Tato Path" (as many opinions, as many pathways), hinting that all roads do not lead to the same destination.

During the address he provocatively remarked, "Will a moral man ever eat fish? A fish also feels pain, right? Will a virtuous man eat fish then?"

Who is Amogh Lila Das?

The well-known spiritual activist, lifestyle coach, and motivational speaker Amogh Lila Das (43) also known as Amogh Lila Prabhu was born Ashish Arora in Lucknow and has been a part of ISKCON for 12 years. Amogh Lila Das, a software engineer, transitioned to spirituality at the age of 29 after working for a while for a US-based multinational firm.

He decided to join ISKCON and choose a celibate life. He is a well-known ISKCON figure and online celebrity who resides in New Delhi. According to his Twitter page, he is a youth counsellor, a corporate adviser, and the vice president of the Dwarka ISKCON temple.

ISKCON takes action

International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has announced a ban of one month on Shri Amogh Lila Das over his comments on Swami Vivekananda and his guru(mentor) Shri Ramakrishna Paramhans. The ISKCON said in its statement that, “ ISKCON is very much pained by his totally inappropriate and unacceptable comments and his lack of understanding about the great teachings of these two personalities,”

“He has taken a vow to go on “prayaschit” (atonement) for 1 month in the hill’s of Govardhan and will completely seclude himself from the public life with immediate effect,” the ISKCON stated in its press release.