Who Is Amritpal Singh? All About The Khalistani Leader Detained After 36 Days Of Manhunt

After 36 days of manhunt, fugitive Waris De Punjab chief and radical preacher Amritpal Singh on Sunday was detained by Punjab police from a Gurudwara in the Rode village of Moga district. The radical preacher has been in the news for his provocative and acerbic statements as well as for brazenly instigating his armed supporters to break the law and Punjab. Here's what we know about Amritpal Singh.

Who is Khalistani leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh?

Amritpal was born on January 17, 1993, in Baba Bakala town of Amritsar in Punjab. Since his childhood, he has been seen taking part in social campaigns across the state.

He was earlier working in his family-owned transport business in Dubai and returned to India to take over the Khalistani organisation.

He became the second leader of the Punjabi-centric social organisation Waris Panjab De after the demise of Deep Sidhu in February 2022. A letter was issued in the public domain by Waris Punjab De, declaring Amritpal Singh as a new leader.

On September 29, 2022, an official ceremony was held when Singh returned to Punjab from Dubai after spending over 10 years there.

After coming to India, he also took Amrit (nector) in Anandpur Sahib (taking Amrit is the initiation ceremony that allows Sikhs to become members of the Khalsa).

Singh is known for constantly changing his looks as Punjab police released a set of pictures of the 30-year-old where he is seen in multiple avatars. The pictures showed him donning a long flowy beard, another clean-shaven, one where he has short hair and yet another where he can be seen wearing a turban.

Amritpal is also dubbed as ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’, as he usually styles himself similarly to the Sikh terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale one of the most prominent members of the Khalistan movement, who was killed in 1984 during Operation Bluestar.

Amritpal Singh went on to conduct his first Amrit Prachaar campaign in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. He ensured as many as 647 people took Amrit and converted them to Khalsa Sikhs. He also started the 'Ghar Wapsi' campaign under which 927 Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians took Amrit and converted to Khalsa Sikhs.

It is said that he was supported by the Haryana Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee under the Haryana Government. In Amritsar, he held the largest Amrit Parchaar where more than 1,027 Sikhs and Hindus from across India took Amrit to become Khalsa-Sikhs.

He stoked a row after he challenged Home Minister Amit Shah and warned him of facing of similar fate as former prime minister Indira Gandhi citing the atrocities against Sikhs

He was on run since March 18, when the Punjab police launched a crackdown on him and his supporters.

Amritpal Singh to be Shifted To Assam's Dibrugarh jail

According to sources, now the detained radical preacher will be interrogated and taken to Assam by a special plane from Bhatinda. He will be kept in the Dibrugarh jail where eight of his aides are already in the custody.

Earlier, Papalpreet, Singh's close aide who was spotted with him in several CCTV footage, was arrested by the police. Papalpreet has been alleged to have contact with Pakistan's ISI. It is pertinent to mention that several cases have been lodged against Amritpal and his associates for allegedly spreading disharmony, attempting to murder, attacking police personnel and obstructing the lawful discharge of duty by public servants.