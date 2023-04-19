Who Is Angkita Dutta, The Youth Congress Chief Who Has Made Big Allegations Of Harassment

In a major embarrassment, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Assam President Angkita Dutta on Wednesday stoked a row as she allegedly levelled a series of allegations against the party's youth wing's national chief Srinivas BV of harassment for over months. She even stated that despite raising the matter to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra about the constant mental harassment and humiliation, no action was taken by the high command.

Here's all about Angkita Dutta, who has taken the grand old party by storm with her serious accusations

Dr Angkita Dutta is the president of the Assam Youth Congress (IYC). She contested internal organisation polls twice and was made booth committee. She actively participated in Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra which was led by Rahul Gandhi.

Dutta has stated that she comes from a background which has four generations of Congressmen. She belongs to a family that has deep-rooted relations with the Congress Party as her father, Anjan Dutta was President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and served as Minister of Transport, Industries & Public Enterprises. He died in 2016 at AIIMS New Delhi at the age of 64.

Her grandfather late Thaneswar Dutta sided with Lt. Indira Gandhi during the Congress party split in the year 1978 and contested as Congress candidate from Sivasagar LAC in the same year.

On the educational front, Angkita Dutta studied Political science and has finished an LLB course at Delhi University. She has also done PhD from Guwahati University.

NCW take stock of Angkita Dutta's allegations on IYC president

@IYC President @srinivasiyc has continually harnessed me and was discriminating on the basis of my gender. My values and education doesn’t allow me anymore. The leadership has played deaf ears despite bring front of them MANY TIMES @RahulGandhi @kcvenugopalmp @priyankagandhi — Dr Angkita Dutta (@angkitadutta) April 18, 2023

She further alleged, "Srinivas thinks he is so powerful, and has the blessing of big leaders that he can harass and demean a women in the organisation," Angkita said adding, "I have kept quiet for months waiting for them to take action against him yet no one seems interested. Srinivas in the guise of his PR is getting away with all kind of wrongdoings".

Dutta questioned Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi over their commitment towards women's safety and asked, "I am a woman leader. If I undergo such harassment, how am I supposed to encourage women to join Congress".

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has now taken up the matter of harassment and is looking into matter.