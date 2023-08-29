Who Is Geetika Srivastava, India’s First Woman Diplomat To Head Indian Mission In Pakistan

A woman will head the India’s High Commission in Islamabad, for the first time since Independence. Geetika Srivastava, a 2005 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently serving as a joint secretary in the MEA’s Indo-Pacific division was appointed as India’s new chargé d’affaires at its high commission in Islamabad, people familiar with the matter said on Monday (August 28).

She will succeed Suresh Kumar who is likely to return to New Delhi. The Indian and Pakistani high commissions in Islamabad and Delhi respectively are being headed by their respective charge d’affaires after Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties following India’s decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

Who is Geetika Srivastava ?

Srivastava is expected to take up her assignment in Islamabad shortly, said one of the people familiar with the matter.

Geetika served in the Indian Embassy in China from 2007 to 2009, where she acquired command over the Mandarin language. Moreover her other stints include serving in the Regional Passport Office in Kolkata. She has also worked as the director of the Indian Ocean region division in the foreign ministry.

Apart from Geetika Srivastava, there is one more woman diplomat holding the first secretary level position at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. It’s important to recall women diplomats have earlier represented India in Pakistan, but none of them were appointed as the head of the mission. A few years ago, Islamabad was declared as a “non-family” posting for the Indian diplomats.

Meanwhile, Saad Ahmad Warraich was appointed as Pakistan's new charge d'affaires in New Delhi. He will take over from Salman Sharif, who returned to Pakistan in July. Saad is a career diplomat, who served at Pakistan’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York.

