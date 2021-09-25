Who Is Group Captain Virender Singh Pathania? Know All About India's New Coast Guard ADG

Virender Singh Pathania has been named the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard headquarters in New Delhi by the Defence Ministry. The government issued Pathania's posting order on Friday, and he will assume command on September 30. The position had been left vacant for months since the previous officer retired prematurely with months left before his retirement date. Pathania had been the head of the force's Eastern Seaboard in Vizag until now. Over the last three and a half decades, he has worked for the organisation in a variety of capacities.

At ICG Headquarters in New Delhi, he also assumed the charge of Deputy Director-General for Policy and Plans. He has also held a number of important afloat and ashore positions, including Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West). The flag officer is a competent helicopter pilot and a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and the National Defence College in New Delhi. He also has a Master of Science in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras. Pathania has also received training from the US Coast Guard in search and rescue and port operations.

President's Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for gallantry duty, and Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation have all been awarded to the flag officer.

Indian Air Force Appoints Air Marshal Sandeep Singh As Its Next Deputy Chief

Air Marshal Sandeep Singh has been named as the next Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force following the appointment of Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari as Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Sandeep Singh, who is now the Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the South Western Air Force Command, will succeed Chaudhari by the end of September as VR Chaudhari takes on the position of Chief.

Meanwhile, the IAF has announced a number of additional appointments. According to an official announcement, Air Marshal Balabhadra Radha Krishna has been named the new Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Air Marshal Amit Dev has been named the next Chief of Western Air Command.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: ANI