Who Is Iqbal Singh Lalpura? Ex-IPS Officer Inducted As National Minorities Commission Head

In a key development, Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Iqbal Singh Lalpura, who was one of three members in the team of officers to execute the arrest of Sikh secessionist leader Bhindranwale in April 1981, has been appointed as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities. Notably, Lalpura was appointed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson in 2020 from Punjab.

Lalpura, during his tenure as IPS officer, served as SSP Amritsar, SSP Taran Taran, and Additional Inspector General CID Amritsar. He has also received numerous awards such as the President's Police Medal, a felicitation for meritorious services, Shiromani Sikh Sahitkar Award and the Sikh scholar award.

Taking to Twitter, Lalpura extended his gratitude to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda for granting him the opportunity to work for minorities.

Thank you Honorable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, Honourable Home minister @AmitShah ji and Honorable @JPNadda ji for giving me this opportunity to work as Chairperson of National Commission for minorities. — Iqbal Singh Lalpura (@ILalpura) September 9, 2021

Who is Iqbal Singh Lalpura?

The former IPS officer associated with the ruling party in 2012 and was appointed BJP spokesperson from Punjab's Sikh community in September 2020. The induction of the retired DIG Punjab Police as Chairman of the NCM emerged following his fame on television debates and his celebrated book authoring. Lalpura has written nearly 14 books on Sikh philosophy and history such as Japji Sahib Ek Vichaar, Gurbaani Ek Vichaar and Raj Karega Khalsa. Currently, his upcoming books are Love, Serve and Protect, Life with Crime and Criminals (on his span with criminals and militants), Jagat Guru Baba and Tilak Janju- Manukhuta da Rakha.

Notably, his books on Gurbani focus on a precise facet, he made references to Islam, Hinduism and other religions mentioned in the Guru Granth Sahib. His upcoming books cover his days and Punjab's days under unruly separatism and terrorism, especially his interaction with Bhindranwale. Lalpura is known to remain a principal negotiator with terrorists on behalf of the State or Centre. He was also responsible for retrieving the body of slain DIG AS Atwal from Golden Temple.

Reports suggest that Lalpura was an omnipresent personality when Punjab's terrorism and separatist temperament were at their peak. At the time, Sikh separatist leaders Bhindranwale pleaded guilty and agreed to be arrested but demanded only 'amritdhari' (baptised) officers should execute his arrest. To take this forward, a 3-member team was formulated comprising Lalpura, Jarnail Singh Chahal and BS Bhullar.

Recalling his negotiation with Bhindranwale, the NCM Chairman had said, "He agreed for courting arrest on September 20, 1981, in the Nirankari killing case but laid a condition that only 'amritdhari' officers can arrest him."

It is pertinent to note that the Centre set up the NCM under the National Commission for Minorites Act, 1992. Earlier this year, the Delhi HC had asked the Centre to justify why six of seven posts at the NCM are lying vacant since October 2020. On August 13, the Delhi HC then extended the deadline given to the Centre to nominate persons to all the vacant positions in NCM for minorities by two months. Justice Rekha Palli had said that the process, which was earlier directed to be conducted by July 31, be completed by September 30 upon the Centre's request to extend the deadline.

Initially, five religious communities, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Zoroastrians, were scheduled as minority communities by the Government of India. Further, vide a notification dated January 27, 2014, Jains were also included as a minority. NCM along with State Minorities Commissions have been formulated to safeguard and protect the interests of minorities as provided under the supreme source of law, the Constitution.