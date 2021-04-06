Who Is Jaishri Patil? Param Bir-Anil Deshmukh Case Petitioner Reveals CBI Call, SC Caveat

In the latest development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun its investigation into the allegations levelled against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh after the Bombay High Court directed the central agency to launch a preliminary 15-day probe based on the PIL filed by advocate Jaishri Patil.

Speaking exclusively to Republic on Tuesday after the HC ordered the CBI to conduct the preliminary probe, petitioner Jaishri Patil said that the central agency had already begun its investigation and revealed that she had received a call from a CBI officer named Subash Kundo, asking her to cooperate in the probe. The Bombay High Court bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kulkarni noted that an impartial probe could not be conducted by the Mumbai Police into Param Bir Singh's allegations as Deshmukh was the Home Minister, and hence ordered CBI to conduct a probe in 15 days. Deshmukh subsequently resigned from his post.

Republic TV has also learned that Jaishri Patil has filed a caveat in the Supreme Court, saying that if Anil Deshmukh and the government of Maharashtra file a plea against the Bombay High Court's decision, she should also be heard and no order should be passed before she is heard.

Jaishri Patil speaks to Republic TV

Speaking to Republic TV, Jaishri Patil claimed that former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had allegedly 'looted India similar to how the Mughals had' and revealed details of her petition that was filed before the Bombay High Court. Detailing her PIL, Jaishri Patil informed that her petition was against Anil Deshmukh and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar while Param Bir Singh's plea was related to his service. Jaishri Patil said that she had sought a CBI inquiry and had filed a petition for the same on 21 March. Jaishri Patil further revealed that she had received a call from a CBI officer named Subash Kundu who asked her to present a copy of the complaint she had lodged at the Malabar Hills Police Station and requested her cooperation in the probe.

Further, Jaishri Patil said that the CBI would call her for recording her statements and that the investigation had begun. The petitioner also informed that she had sought the protection of CCTV footages in her petition. She also said that she would oppose the petition if a plea challenging the Bombay HC's orders were filed at the Supreme Court, as is likely to be done by Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government, represented by senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. As mentioned above, she has filed a caveat in the SC to that effect.

Who is Jaishri Patil?

The petitioner, Jaishri Patil, is an advocate who had filed a PIL at the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh against Anil Deshmukh. Patil had alleged that no FIR was lodged at the Malabar Hills Police Station against Anil Deshmukh based on Param Bir Singh's allegations following which he had filed a petition at the Court seeking directions to the police station to register an FIR in the matter. The Bombay High Court had asked the AG Ashutosh to present the police case diary of the Malabar Hills PS before 4 pm on Friday as it heard Param Bir Singh's plea and the PIL filed by Jaishri Patil. While there was an entry regarding Jaishri Patil, no contents of the case were recorded.

Following this and taking cognisance of the attempt by Jaishri Patil to file a FIR - something the court chided Param Bir Singh for not doing - on Monday, the Bombay HC ordered a 15-day preliminary CBI inquiry into the 'extortion' charges against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh based on the petition filed by Patil. Once the preliminary inquiry is complete, the director CBI is at discretion to further course of action. Later, Anil Deshmukh tendered his resignation claiming "I feel it is not morally correct to continue to serve as the Home Minister of Maharashtra". Deshmukh had previously refuted all claims and welcomed a probe into Param Bir Singh's 'extortion' allegations against him.

What has Param Bir Singh claimed?

In his 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleges that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. He added that the Home Minister had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh refuted all 'extortion allegations' saying that 'involvement of Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren case seems likely', and hence he was making such allegations to save himself, demanding Singh's suspension.

Later, the NCP Supremo echoed Deshmukh's stance, holding Param Bir Singh responsible for Vaze's action rather than the government, while Sena has defended both Param Bir Singh and Sachin Vaze, claiming that they were not guilty yet, as the probe into the Antilia bomb scare continues. Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Maharashtra (Home Guards) after ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze's arrest in the Antilia bomb scare case and his involvement in the Mansukh Hiren's alleged murder - both cases are now being probed by NIA.