President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma Bhushan award to Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday at a Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. KM Birla was honoured with the Padma Bhushan award, which is India’s third highest civilian award, for his contribution to the field of trade and industry.

Notably, he was the only industrialist to receive the prestigious award in the trade and industry category. With this, KM Birla has also become the fourth recipient of the Padma award in the Birla Family. Earlier, his mother Rajshree Birla, Granduncle Ganga Prasad Birla, great grandfather Ghanshyam Das Birla were also awarded the Padma awards.

After the award was conferred to KM Birla, the official handle of the President of India, on Twitter, wrote, "President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla for Trade & Industry. He is the Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The Group has over a century-old legacy. One of the first Indian groups to venture abroad, it has acquired widespread global presence."

The announcement of the conferment of Padma awards was made by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. A total of 106 Padma awards were announced this year, of which six are Padma Vibhushan, nine are Padma Bhushan and 91 are Padma Shri. Nineteen of the awardees are women.

Know more about KM Birla

Indian businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who heads the Aditya Birla Group, is also a Chartered Accountant and a philanthropist. He also serves as a chancellor of the Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani. He took over as chairman of the Aditya Birla Group at the age of 28 in 1995 after the demise of his father, Aditya Vikram Birla.

Being a fourth-generation businessman of the Birla Family that hails from Rajasthan, KM Birla was born in Kolkata and was brought up in Mumbai with his parents and younger sister Vasavadatta Birla. He started his educational journey and completed high school at Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

He then went on to pursue his bachelor's degree from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics at the University of Mumbai. KM Birla also moved abroad to complete his MBA from the London Business School. After strengthening his roots in management subjects, he completed his Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

After taking over the Aditya Birla Group, he worked extensively to spread the presence of his company's century-old legacy worldwide. Currently, the group is operational in over 30 countries across six continents. According to reports, KM Birla's group currently also leads across different business sectors including fashion, cement, and telecom, among others. He is also exploring opportunities to expand his group's footprint into new energy and fintech businesses.