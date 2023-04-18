Who Is Nandini Gupta, 19-year-old From Rajasthan, Crowned Miss India 2023?

Nandini Gupta, a 19-year-old from Rajasthan’s Kota, was crowned Femina Miss India 2023 at a gala event in Manipur's Imphal. Bestowed with the coveted title at the grand 59th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant, held on April 15, Nandini will now represent India at the Miss World contest that will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year.

While Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned the new Miss India, Delhi's Shreya Poonja was the first runner-up of the contest. Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was the second runner-up.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

The 19-year-old young girl, who will represent India on the stage of the Miss World contest, dreamt of being Miss India since she was 10. Nandini is from Kota in Rajasthan and completed her schooling from St Paul's Senior Secondary School. She is currently studying business management at Lala Lajpat Rai College.

Nandini’s inspiration

As per the Miss India organisation, Indian businessman Ratan Tata is the most influential person in Nandini’s life. "He does everything for humanity and donates most of it to charity. He is loved by millions and is always grounded," she said.

She further mentioned actress Priyanka Chopra for being an inspiration in her life. Elaborating on the inspiring role of Priyanka on many individuals, Nandini said, “Miss World 2000 Priyanka Chopra, who received the national title at a very young age, likewise made India proud at the National and International level. She gave back to society and excelled as an actor. She inspires people, has a great sense of humour and has the zeal to gain more as she grows.”