Who Is Natasha Perianayagam? The Indo-American Girl In 'world's Brightest' Students List

An Indian-American student Natasha Perianayagam was listed as the “world’s brightest” student for the second year in a row based on the results of above-grade-level exams taken by more than 15,000 students across 76 countries.

The list was released by the US-based Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth. Notably, the 13-year-old Perianayagam is a student at Florence M Gaudineer Middle School, in New Jersey.

As a Grade 5 student in the spring of 2021, she also took the Johns Hopkins Center For Talented Youth (CTY) exam.

The university in a press release said on February 6 that “Perianayagam’ results in the verbal and quantitative sections leveled with the 90th percentile list that year. This year, she was honoured for her exceptional performance on the SAT, ACT, School and College Ability Test, or similar assessment taken as part of the CTY Talent Search.”

Perianayagam’s parents reveals daughter’s favourite passtime

Perianayagam, whose parents are from Chennai, revealed that in her free time, she enjoys drawing and reading JRR Tolkien's books.

“Salute to love of discovery” says CTY's executive director

"This is not just recognition of our student's success on one test, but a salute to their love of discovery and learning, and all the knowledge they have accumulated in their young lives so far," said CTY's executive director Dr. Amy Shelton.

"It is exciting to think about all how they will use that potential to discover their passions, engage in rewarding and enriching experiences, and achieve remarkable things -- in their communities and the world," she added.