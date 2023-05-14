Who Is Praveen Sood, 1986-batch IPS Officer Appointed New Director Of CBI?

Praveen Sood, the Karnataka Director General of Police (DGP), has been appointed the next director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He has been appointed the central investigating agency's chief for a period of two years from the date of taking charge after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal completes his tenure on May 25, according to a government order.

In the order, the Department of Personnel and Training said, "Approval of the competent authority is hereby conveyed to the appointment of Praveen Sood, IPS (KN:86) as Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of two years from the date of assumption of charge of the office vice Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, IPS (MH:85) consequent upon completion of his tenure."

Who is Praveen Sood?

Sood is a 1986-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Karnataka cadre. He started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mysore in 1989. He served as Superintendent of Police, Bellary and Raichur before being appointed as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Bangalore.

He proceeded to a foreign deputation in 1999 as a Police Advisor to the Government of Mauritius for a period of three years. He served as Mysore Police Commissioner from 2004 to 2007. He held the post of Additional Commissioner of Police of Traffic, Bangalore from February 2008 and September 2011.

He has been conferred with Chief Minister’s Gold Medal for Excellence in Service in 1996, Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2002 and President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2011.

He has also worked as as Principal Secretary, Home Department, Additional Director General of Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police and Additional Director General of Police, Administration.

Before being appointed CBI chief, he was working as Director General & Inspector General of Police, (Head of Police Force) Karnataka.