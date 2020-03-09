Who Is Pushpam Priya Chaudhary? All About The President Of Plurals

London-based Pushpam Priya Choudhary, the daughter of Janata Dal-United (JDU) leader Binod Choudhary, on March 8 declared herself as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar. Pushpam belongs to Darbhanga and she announced the formation of her political party 'Plurals' through a full-page advertisement published in several local newspapers. The ad mentions Pushpam as 'President, Plurals and CM candidate Bihar 2020'.

Pushpam has completed her higher education in the United Kingdom and the official website of the party shows her educational background as a post-graduate in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies, University of Sussex and Master of Public Administration from London School of Economics and Political Science. She has also worked as a creative head in Bihar State Tourism Development Corporation for a brief period in 2012. According to the website, Pushpam, with her new party, will be challenging 'the incompetent and insensitive Politicians of Bihar'.

In an open letter, Pushpam also stated that if she becomes the Chief Minister, Bihar will become the most developed State in the country by 2025. She further added that the progress will be on par with any European country by the year 2030. She also asked people to preserve the letter as the 'oath-taking' document, which she would read on being elected in the upcoming elections.

'Challenging the top leaders'

After Pushpam declared herself as a CM candidate, her father, the former MLC, clarified that the JD(U) does not support her decision as it comes as a challenge to the top leadership of the party. Vinod Chaudhary said, “It is her decision to declare herself as the 'Chief Ministerial candidate' and she is educated enough to decide for herself”. However, when asked if the move is supported by JD(U), he said, “Why will the party support me. They have no right to support. My daughter is challenging the top leaders of the party."

