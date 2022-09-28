Who Is R Venkataramani? All About The Senior Advocate Who's India's New Attorney General

President Droupadi Murmu appointed senior advocate R Venkataramani as the new Attorney General of India on Wednesday, September 28. Venkataramani will take over as the Attorney General of India from KK Venugopal who has been unwilling to continue in the post due to personal reasons. The new appointee will be in the office for three years from the date he takes over.

Who is R Venkataramani, new Attorney General of India?

Enrolled in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu in 1977, Venkataramani joined the chamber of Senior Advocate in Supreme Court, PP Rao in 1979. He then set up an independent practice in the Supreme Court in the year 1982, and went on to be designated a Senior Advocate there, in 1997.

Venkataramani was appointed as a Member of the Law Commission of India in 2010 and again for a further term in the year 2013. He has practised in various branches of law prominently Constitutional Law, Arbitration Law, Law of Indirect Taxes, Corporate and Securities law, Environmental Law, laws relating to Education, Land Laws, Criminal Law, Human Rights Law, Consumer Law, as well as the law relating to services. He has represented several state governments, universities, and Central and State Public Sector Undertakings in Supreme Court and High Courts.

Venkataramani has also been a Special Senior Counsel for various departments of the Government of India in the Supreme Court and High Courts between 2004–2010 and has also been acting as Counsel for the Supreme Court in matters pertaining to the service conditions of employees of the court.

Venkatramani has several publications to his credit including- Books- on ‘Land Reforms’ (Co-author: 1975); ‘Judgements of Justice O. Chinnappa Reddy’ (Former Judge of the Supreme Court) published by the International Institute of Human Rights Society (1995); Volume on ‘Torts’ in the series of Halsbury’s Laws of India, published by Butterworths; Restatement of Indian Law (Public Interest Litigation) (sponsored by the Committee on Restatement of Laws – Joint Committee of the Supreme Court of India and Indian Law Institute).