Who Is Tawahuur Rana, 26/11 Terror Attack Plotter To Be Extradited To India?

A US Court has approved the extradition of Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008, 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in India. After the approval by the US Court, Indian authorities are in talks with the US authorities to ensure speedy and early extradition of Rana, who is said to have been a close associate of David Headley, one of the masterminds of the deadly Mumbai terror attacks.

The Indian government had filed for the extradition of Rana on June 10, 2020 in the US Court and had sought provisional arrest of the accused, which was later supported and approved by the Biden administration.

Indian authorities are in talks with the US administration for early extradition

According to the sources, it was argued in the US Court that Rana was aware of David Headley’s involvement with the terror-outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and despite being aware about the fact, he assisted Headley and provided him the necessary cover to support the terrorist organisation and its handlers to execute the attacks.

On the matter of the speedy extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said, "We are in very regular touch with The US authorities to ensure that there is speedy and early extradition of Tahawwur Rana. We have all seen the judgement that was given by the local US court there. That conversation of ours with the US side is continuing."

#WATCH | On the matter of the speedy extradition of Tahawwur Rana, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra says, "...We are in very regular touch with The US authorities to ensure that there is speedy and early extradition of Tahawwur Rana. We have all seen the judgement that was given by… pic.twitter.com/O1ZXn09lWK — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2023

What is Tahawwur Rana's association with David Headley?

Tahawwur Rana, 62, a former-Pakistan Army doctor, was a childhood friend of David Headley, one of the masterminds of the deadly terror attack in Mumbai. Headley, who was born to an American mother and a Pakistani father, was arrested in October 2009 by US authorities for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He was later convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison in the matter. The US Court had remarked that David Headley had conspired and provided material support to spread terrorism in India.

According to the reports, Tahawwur Rana and Headley had studied in the same school in Pakistan and were friends ever since. After completing his education, Rana served the Pakistan Army as a doctor and later moved to Canada, where he was eventually granted Canadian citizenship.

It is said Tahawwur Rana had established a consultancy firm in the US, a branch of business situated in Mumbai. Rana allegedly used this platform to provide Headley with surveillance before targeting Mumbai.

The 26/11 Mumbai attacks

The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, which took place in the month of November, witnessed a series of terrorist attacks at several locations in Mumbai claiming lives of 166 people, including foreigners and police personnel and leaving over 300 wounded. The massive terror attacks were carried out by the ten militants belonging to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

The terrorists, who stormed into the financial capital of India using waterways, carried out mass attacks at as many as 12 locations across Mumbai. During the attacks, the terrorists fired indiscriminately and hurled hand-grenades at various places, including Hotel-Taj, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Leopold Cafe, the Cama Hospital and the Nariman House.

The entire attack lasted for almost four days, before the National Security Guard (NSG) conducted an operation at the Taj and neutralised the attackers inside, except Ajmal Kasab, who was nabbed by the security forces alive on November 29. Other than Kasab, all the remaining nine terrorists were killed by the security forces. Later, in 2012, Kasab was hanged to death in Yerwada Jail.