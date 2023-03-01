Who Is Vice Admiral Dinesh Tripathi? All About The Flag Officer Commanding In Chief WNC

Vice-Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi has taken over as the Flag-officer Commanding-in Chief of the Western Naval Command from Vice-Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, PVSM, AVSM, VMC, ADC, at a ceremony held at INS Shikra on 28 February 2023.

After taking over, the Vice Admiral held a wreath-laying ceremony for all Indian Navy personnel who made supreme sacrifice in service of the nation at the Gaurav Stambh. Before taking over as Flag Officer, he served as Chief of Personnel at the Integrated Naval Headquarters, Ministry of Defence, Indian Navy.

He is an alumnus of the Sainik school and then graduated from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA). Furthermore, he was commissioned into the navy in July 1985. He is a communication and electronic warfare specialist. He has served on frontline warships of the Navy as a Signal Communication and electronic warfare officer and principal warfare officer of the guided missile destroyer, INS Mumbai. He commanded warships like Vinash, Kirch and Trishul.

Major operational Appointments

He has also held major operational and staff appointments in his tenure. This includes a Fleet Operational Officer of the Western Fleet at Mumbai, Director of Naval Operations, Principal Director Network Centric Operations and Principal Director of Naval Plans at New Delhi. When he was promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff at IHQ, MOD and as Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Fleet.

When he was promoted to the rank of Vice-Admiral in June 2019, he was appointed as Commandant of the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala. He also served as the Director General of Naval Operations from July 2020 to May 2021. This was a period when a high amount of naval maritime operations were witnessed.

He ensured that the Navy remained combat-ready to face any adversities from the eastern as well as the western seaboard. This was despite the severity of covid-19 that India as well as the world was facing at that time.



He is a graduate of the Defence services staff college, Wellington, where he was awarded the Thimmaiya medal. He attended a naval high command course and Naval command college at US Naval war college in 2007-08 where he was awarded the prestigious Robert E Bateman International Prize.



He is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva medal and Nau sena medal for his devotion to his duty. He is also a keen sportsman and plays a variety of sports such as tennis, badminton and cricket. He is also a keen student of international relations, military history, art and the science of leadership.