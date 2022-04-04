Who Is Vinay Mohan Kwatra? All You Need To Know About India's Next Foreign Secretary

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been appointed as India's next Foreign Secretary by the Indian government, as per a government statement issued on April 4. Kwatra, who is currently India's Ambassador to Nepal will take over from current Foreign Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on May 1, 2022.

During his 32 years of service, Kwatra, a 1988-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has previously served at India's diplomatic missions in Washington, DC, and Beijing, and has also served as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office from October 2015 till August 2017.

According to the order, the Cabinet Appointments Committee has authorised Kwatra's appointment to the position of Foreign Secretary upon Shringla's retirement on April 30, 2022.

Kwatra served as India's Ambassador to France from August 2017 to February 2020, prior to his diplomatic transfer to Nepal in 2020.

Vinay Mohan Kwatra’s Early Life And Career

Vinay Mohan Kwatra was born in 1965 and holds a master's degree in science (M.Sc.). Kwatra can communicate in French, Hindi, and English. He was the head of the Ministry of External Affairs' Policy Planning & Research Division from July 2013 to October 2015, and later served as the head of the Foreign Ministry's Americas Division, where he worked with India's relations with the United States and Canada.

Kwatra has worked in a range of roles in a number of Indian missions both abroad and in India.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s Imminent Retiral

Harsh Vardhan Shringla is an Indian Foreign Service Officer who has served as India's 33rd and current Foreign Affairs Secretary since January 29, 2020. He formerly served as India's Ambassador to the United States of America, Thailand's Ambassador, and Bangladesh's High Commissioner.

Shringla graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University and had been conferred D. Litt. (Honoris Causa) by ICFAI University, Sikkim. He was the Joint Secretary for Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and the Maldives at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi. He has also served as the Chief of the Ministry's UN Political and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Divisions. Foreign Affairs Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was previously Director of the Northern Division, which dealt with Nepal and Bhutan, and Deputy Secretary of the Europe West Division.

