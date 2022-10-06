The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a medical product alert over four contaminated medicines identified in the Gambia. Addressing a media briefing on 5 October, the WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the contaminated medicines found in the Gambia "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children." He said that the four medicines are cough and cold syrups manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India.

Dr Ghebreyesus further said, "The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India." The WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the contaminated products have been found in the Gambia. However, he warned that the contaminated medicines might have been distributed in other nations as well. He stated that WHO is carrying out the further investigation with the company and regulating authorities in India. He called on all nations to identify and stop the sale of these products in order to protect patients from further harm.

WHO issues medical product alert

According to the medical product alert issued by WHO, the four products are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cold Syrup. It noted that the manufacturer of these products is Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited and so far, it has failed to provide guarantees to WHO on the safety and quality of these medicines. The WHO in a statement revealed that the laboratory assessment of samples of the four products shows that they contain "unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants." According to WHO, diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are "toxic" to humans and can even prove "fatal." Furthermore, it said that the toxic effects of these substances include "abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state, and acute kidney injury which may lead to death."

"Laboratory analysis of samples of each of the four products confirms that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants. To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia, but may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions," the WHO said in a statement. "Diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal," it added.

