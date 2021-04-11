WHO Laments 'shocking Imbalance' In Distribution Of COVID-19 Vaccine Across Countries

Amid the sudden surge of Coronavirus cases in India, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a briefing on Friday said that there is a "shocking imbalance" in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines for poorer countries. Speaking further, WHO Director- General said that out of 220 countries and econominies, 194 have now started vaccination and 26 have not. Out of these 26 countries, 7 have recieved vaccines and could start, while 5 countries should recieve their COVID vaccine in the coming days.

Tedros Adhanom Ghenreyesus said, "That leaves 14 countries who have not yet begun vaccination, for a range of reasons. Some have not requested vaccines through COVAX, some are not yet ready, and some plan to start in the coming weeks and months."

WHO laments COVID vaccine distribution

Stating that COVAX has delivered more than 38 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine to more than 100 countries and economies in the past 6 weeks, Tedros said that the WHO is encouraged that almost all countries who want to start vaccination drive have now started. He said, "I emphasize the word start. Most countries do not have anywhere near enough vaccines to cover all health workers, or all at-risk groups, never mind the rest of their populations."

Calling the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine among countries across the world a "shocking imbalance", the WHO Director-General said, "On average in high-income countries, almost one in four people has received a vaccine. In low-income countries, it's one in more than 500. Let me repeat that: one in four versus one in 500. COVAX had been expecting to distribute almost 100 million doses by the end of March, but due to a marked reduction in supply, we have only been able to distribute 38 million doses."

Remarking that it was understandable that some countries and companies plan to do their own bilateral vaccine donations, bypassing COVAX for their own political or commercial reasons, Tedros said that these bilateral arrangements run the risk of fanning the flames of vaccine inequity. Calling this time a "time for partnership, not patronage", he said that the scarcity of supply is driving vaccine nationalism and vaccine diplomacy.

According to The Hill, additional delays have occurred because the COVAX program relied heavily on the AstraZeneca vaccine which is facing safety concerns over the formation of rare blood clots in some who have received that vaccine.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently called on rich countries to donate more vaccine doses to poorer nations saying the they will face a "profound economic tragedy" without the help. The Hill had further reported that Tedros has previously asked richer countries to donate 10 million vaccine doses to the COVAX program for developing countries, but the calls have largely gone unanswered. Many countries in the European Union have been hit by a slow vaccination rollout. Washington has said they are focusing on vaccinating all of its citizens first then ensuring that neighbouring countries Canada and Mexico are vaccinated.

(Image: AP, PTI-Representative)