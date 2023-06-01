WHO Lauds India For Becoming 1st Country To Regulate Anti-tobacco Warnings On OTT

As India became the first country on Wednesday to make it mandatory for OTT platforms to display anti-tobacco warnings and disclaimers, Dr. Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organisation (WHO), lauded the country's strong leadership for the step and extended greetings to India.

In a message, Regional Director of WHO, South-East Asia region, Dr. Poonam said, "Congratulations India on becoming the first country in the world to regulate anti-tobacco warning on OTT platforms. Today's move demonstrates India's unstinted commitment to protect the health of people from the harmful effects of tobacco. I commend the country's strong leadership and all stakeholders for this landmark step."

With the theme of World No Tobacco Day this year, "We Need Food, Not Tobacco," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, organised a hybrid event to observe World No Tobacco Day 2023 on Wednesday, May 31.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya issued OTT guidelines for the regulation of the online depiction of tobacco products in online curated content.Publishers of online curated content that depicts tobacco products or their usage will be obliged to abide by specified rules, according to the health ministry's guidelines.

"Anti-tobacco health warning messages displayed as a static message must be legible and readable, with black font on a white background, and must include the warnings "Tobacco causes cancer" or "Tobacco kills"," stated the guidelines.

According to the reports, "the display of tobacco products or their use in online curated content is prohibited from including the brands of cigarettes or other tobacco products or any form of tobacco product placement. Additionally, the display of tobacco products or their use in promotional materials is strictly prohibited. The anti-tobacco health warning message displayed as a static message must be legible and readable, with black font on a white background, and must include the warnings "Tobacco causes cancer" or "Tobacco kills." Furthermore, the health warning message, health spot, and audio-visual disclaimer should be in the same language as used in the online curated content."

Noncompliance with the guidelines

An inter-ministerial committee consisting of representatives from the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology would take action in response to a complaint or on its own initiative if the outlined provisions are not adhered to. The committee will notify the publisher of the online curated material of the failure, identify the publisher, and request that the content be modified as necessary.

The Union Health Minister, at the event, unveiled the Dashboard of Online Reporting of the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) Activities, the Portal to Report Online Violations under COTPA, 2003 and the Prohibition of E-Cigarettes Act, 2019, the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign, a song called "Aaj Zindagi Jeete Hai," and the option for taking an online "No Tobacco Pledge" through the MyGov platform. He also congratulated the recipients of the WHO World No Tobacco Day 2023 Award, which went to the Meghalaya State Tobacco Control Cell and the Centre for Multidisciplinary.