WHO Likely To Decide On Covaxin EUL Today As Bharat Biotech Submits Additional Data

In a development towards the global approval of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has now sought additional data clarification from the Indian vaccine manufacturer in relation to the pending Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its coronavirus jab, Covaxin. The Technical Advisory Group of WHO will conduct a EUL risk-benefit assessment meeting for the global use of the Indian vaccine today, November 3. It must be noted that this will be the final risk-benefit assessment meeting regarding Bharat Biotech's vaccine.

The Indian vaccine manufacturer has been submitting data on the EUL of Covaxin regularly to a technical committee. Following the continual seeking of approval, the WHO had conducted a meeting regarding the same on October 26 and asked the manufacturer for some additional data. The company has now provided the data needed and the health organisation will hold its final meeting to discuss a possible global EUL approval of Covaxin.

World Health Organisation to take call on Covaxin approval today

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, first submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's EUL. Following the submission, Dr Mariangela Simao, assistant director-general, Access to Medicines and Health Products at WHO, on October 18, had said at a press briefing in Geneva that the last batch of data needed for the assessment was submitted by Bharat Biotech on the day. She was responding to a query regarding the delay in granting the Covaxin EUL while Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac were given approval with an alleged lack of data.

Simao had informed that the technical advisory group would reconvene on November 2 for the final risk-benefit assessment of Covaxin EUL. She had said that the WHO was in touch with Bharat Biotech and conducts "daily conversations and calls and meetings clarifying what additional data needs" to be submitted to the technical expert group. She further added that it was important to highlight that the WHO uses a transparent process for EUL of vaccines and there were no secrets involved in the same.

Covaxin shows 77.8% overall efficacy

Covaxin is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. It has shown overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per the final results.

On the other hand, efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 disease. Most importantly, it has proven to neutralise variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.617 (Kappa), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). The Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad and Ankleshwar, Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr and the Biovet facility in Bengaluru have also been permitted to produce Covaxin.

So far, Covaxin has been approved only in select countries such as India, Estonia, Iran, the Philippines, Mauritius, Mexico, Nepal, Guyana, Paraguay and Zimbabwe. The emergency use approval can be a gamechanger amid the COVID-19 crisis as it is likely to encourage countries to import the vaccine, facilitate its manufacturing abroad and ease global travel for those vaccinated with it. In India, a total of 72,31,51,612 persons have been inoculated whereas 31,25,52,372 of them have received a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine too.

(Image: PTI/Shutterstock)